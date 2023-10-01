Truck accident with migrants leaves 10 dead and 25 injured in Mexico

At least 10 migrants died and 25 were injured this Sunday when the cargo truck in which they were traveling clandestinely overturned on a highway in the Mexican state of Chiapas. (south), bordering Guatemala, reported the local Security Secretariat.

“There is a record of approximately 25 people injured (…) and 10 deceased“says a report from the agency about this accident, the second in less than a week involving migrants.

A source from the prosecutor’s office who asked not to be identified informed AFP that the victims apparently come from Cuba and are all women.including a minor.

The accident occurred during the early hours of Sunday on a stretch of the highway that connects Pijijiapan with Tonalá, in the Pacific coast region of Chiapas and where migrants seeking to reach the United States usually travel.

The truck, whose body was made in parts of wood, was partially destroyed amidst the clothes, bags and backpacks that the foreigners were carrying.

On Thursday two migrants lost their lives when a truck overturned in the municipality of Mezcalapawhich sought to reach the state of Veracruz via a fast route that connects with Chiapas.

Thousands of migrants of different nationalities cross Mexico in buses, trailers, vehicles in poor condition or freight trains, but along the way they suffer accidents or attacks by criminals and sometimes by the authorities themselves.

AFP