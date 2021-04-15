There was a traffic jam on an important motorway in North Rhine-Westphalia in the afternoon: a full closure was set up after a truck accident.

Drivers in northern North Rhine-Westphalia need a lot of patience on Thursday afternoon: Due to an accident near Lotte, a full blockage on the federal highway 30 was imposed Münsterland* set up. According to the first information from the police, a car ran into a truck there. The driver is said to have been trapped in his car.

The affected section was completely closed for the rescue work, as a result, traffic jams for several kilometers. Drivers must expect significant delays.