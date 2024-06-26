Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/26/2024 – 14:07

A traffic accident involving a trailer, a truck and a car on the morning of Wednesday, 26th, on Rodovia dos Bandeirantes left two dead and two injured. According to the Military Police Fire Department, the crash happened around 6am this morning, close to Shopping Tietê Plaza, in the north of the capital, on the road towards São Paulo.

The driver of the truck and an unidentified woman died at the scene of the accident. Two other people, one with a fractured leg and the other with a bruise on the leg, were rescued by CCR AutoBan, the concessionaire that manages the highway, at the scene – later, one of them needed to be intubated and taken to Hospital das Clínicas (HC with the Eagle helicopter support from the PM. There is no information about his current health status.

In total, five teams from the Fire Department were on site to provide assistance. When called, the rescue requester reported that there were three unconscious people.

In a statement, CCR AutoBAn reported that the accident caused a seven-kilometer traffic jam in the region during the morning. Traffic returned to normal at 8:55 am, after the reopening of the closed lanes.