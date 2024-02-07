Home page World

A truck crashed into a family home in Croatia on Wednesday morning. The driver and a 14-year-old girl were taken to hospital with injuries. © Davor Javorovic/PIXSELL/Imago

First shock, then a sigh of relief in Croatia: a truck crashes into a 14-year-old's bedroom. The girl and driver are injured but survive.

Mirkovci – “It is a true miracle that she is still alive. They sewed her head shut in the hospital,” said Marko M., the affected girl’s stepfather, to the TV station, visibly shocked DVEVNIK Nova TV. What happened?

A truck crashed into a single-family home in Croatia – more precisely in Mirkovci near Vinkovci – on Wednesday morning (February 7th) at 6:26 a.m. The place is located in eastern Croatia, near the Serbian border. The truck drove into the children's room in the house and caused the wall there to collapse.

Truck crashes into family home – driver and girl treated in hospital

“I was sleeping and just woke up when it happened. At that moment I thought the window was broken when I heard the house shaking. And then the lady came down the stairs, screaming, crying and saying the roof had fallen on the child,” the stepfather described the situation.

Both the driver and the girl in the nursery were injured and immediately taken to the General Hospital in Vinkovci.

Truck driver suffers broken nose – 14-year-old girl still in hospital

According to current information from the stepfather, the 14-year-old girl is doing well under the circumstances – she is still in the hospital.

The driver of the truck suffered a broken nose and, given the severity of the accident, escaped lightly. The hospital wanted to keep him for observation, but the driver requested that he be released.

Police are investigating: the trigger for the accident is still unclear

The police is now investigating on site because it is still unclear how the accident could have occurred. There were no skid marks from the truck at the scene of the accident.