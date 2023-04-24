All the actors in the May 28 elections face these elections with vertigo and political anxiety. Everyone has a lot to lose if they don’t keep what they have, in some cases; and others, if they do not advance. The intermediate path of assumable damage, not spectacular —even if it is a tragedy for the one who loses the Community or the City Council where he now holds the rod of command— fits in this game of impossible mathematical prediction. The dangers of defeat suggest that the parties of the left give a truce in their confrontation. Truce, not armistice. After May 28, the unfriendly debate will resume, more or less tempered depending on the result of the multiple elections.

The spark jumps to a minimum, but the will of the parties on the left, from the PSOE to its coalition partners and Sumar, as well as external companions, is oriented towards verbal contention until the campaign is silenced and a vote is taken. the last Sunday of May. This weekend some inhibition of friendly fire has already been appreciated, according to interlocutors from the parties with pending issues. The PSOE is the most experienced in fleeing from the controversy with its partners. We can and Sumar are going to try. “We play a lot” is the most repeated expression.

From all these formations an invitation has been issued to follow the campaigns of national, regional and local leaders to record that, in effect, there are no actions that can call into question the exclusive and absolute interest of having good results. This is how leaders of Podemos from different territories express themselves. No one more interested than them in that the electoral reality does not correspond at all with that marked by the polls.

Podemos’ commitment to trying to settle its relationship with Sumar before those elections is already, by force, past water. Vice President Yolanda Díaz, leader of this platform, has not admitted to continue the discussion before this regional and local examination. There is no date to resume the talks on the primaries but it does seem certain that the meetings held have been interrupted. The drinks were not good at all.

For Podemos, its size and seniority are determining factors for demanding a negotiation and not being one more among the parties that support Sumar. Staying strong is vital for when negotiations resume on the characteristics of the primaries and the positions to be filled on the electoral lists, as Podemos and Sumar know well. Hence, the effort of the former in this campaign.

It is not all wine and roses for Yolanda Díaz, as, better than anyone, she herself confirms. In her journey, she has come a long way from her given the solid electoral support that the polls reflect after presenting her candidacy for the presidency of the Government three weeks ago.

His appearance on the electoral scene has activated the left; some, coming from the abstention and many, previous voters of the PSOE and Podemos. All this wealth can be lost if there is not a united candidacy to the left of the PSOE, but, above all, if the discussion, already angry, leads to an open confrontation.

The rehearsal of the division will take place in Madrid and Valencia, where parties like Más Madrid and Compromís, committed to Sumar for the general elections, will go on their own in competition with Unidas Podemos. There was nothing to negotiate, say the first. They have not wanted to negotiate, they explain in the party led by Ione Belarra. The Minister of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda will have a very intense electoral activity with events in almost all of Spain, they confirm in her political formation.

The same is true of the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, and the party spokesman and leader of the party in Castilla y León, Pablo Fernández. In the general campaign plan, with the positions of the party and the candidates, the previous leader and former second vice president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, does not appear, as is logical, although he will be very present in the various formats in which he expresses the opinions of he. There will be not a few Podemos candidates who will demand their presence in this campaign, sources from this political sphere stress.

The naturalness with which Yolanda Díaz can show all her support for the mayoress of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, for her formation, En Comú Podem, and vice versa, will not be well assumed in the cases of support for Más Madrid and Compromís. In both, they compete with Podemos and Izquierda Unida, which compete together in 10 of the 12 communities at stake (all except Asturias and Aragón). The efforts to reach an agreement, which will continue by the IU and the commons for the general elections, either through the federal coordinator of Izquierda Unida, Alberto Garzón, or the general secretary of the PCE, Enrique de Santiago, have not yet given fruit.

The presence of the leader of Sumar in acts of support for candidates other than Podemos is a high risk, different sources point out, as the will for a truce hangs by a thread until after 28-M. There is no doubt in the PSOE that its only adversary is the PP and all its energies should be focused on supporting its presidents and mayors, with the expression and presence that they prefer. Their campaign and for them against the PP, the only party that can overthrow them, but aware that if their left does not hold, they will not govern.