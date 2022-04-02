SANAA/ADEN (Reuters) – Yemenis welcomed a UN-brokered national ceasefire that will take effect Saturday night, a ray of hope in a country ravaged by a seven-year conflict that has left millions hungry. , in poverty and homeless.

But after several unsuccessful attempts at peace and another year of escalating violence, local citizens took the news cautiously.

“The truce is good, but I have no faith in its success because each side has a different interpretation of how to implement it and it will collapse,” said a 38-year-old electrician named Murad Abdullah in Aden, the capital. interim government of Yemen.

The two-month truce, which coincides with the start of the month of Ramadan, is the first time since 2016 that the warring sides have agreed to enforce a national ceasefire.

Civil servant Ibtihal al-Arashi saw the deal as temporary, pointing to previous failures in peace attempts during Ramadan.

“We want to end this absurd war. We want real peace, under a civil state that protects rights and freedoms,” he said.

The deal includes a halt to military operations, including cross-border attacks, and also allows fuel imports into regions controlled by the Iran-aligned Houthi group and some commercial flights operating from the Houthi-held capital Sanaa.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Reyam Mukhashaf and team in Yemen)

