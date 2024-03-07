Negotiations to reach a truce in Gaza will resume next week after The delegation of the Palestinian group Hamas left Cairo last night without an agreementEgyptian media reported this Thursday.

“The Hamas delegation has left Cairo for consultations on the truce and negotiations will resume next week,” a high-ranking Egyptian source told the Al Qahera News channel, close to Egyptian Intelligence.

The anonymous informant indicated that, likewise, “Consultations continue between all parties to reach a truce before Ramadan,” which is expected to begin on March 10 or 11, according to the lunar calendar..

Bodies of those killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. Photo:EFE

Hamas confirmed this Thursday that it abandoned the negotiations since Israel's responses “do not meet the minimum demands,” a senior official of the Palestinian Islamist movement told AFP.

“The initial responses” of Israel, at war against Hamas since its unprecedented attack on Israeli territory on October 7, “do not respond to the minimum demands” formulated by the Islamist group, especially regarding a definitive ceasefire and a withdrawal of Israeli troopsdeclared a movement official who requested anonymity.

Negotiations could therefore resume next Sunday given that it is the first day of the week in Egypt, although sources have not given further details.

With this information everything indicates that It will be difficult for the pact between Hamas and Israel to take place before the start of the holy month for Muslims.

Last night, Palestinian sources familiar with the conversations confirmed to EFE that the Hamas delegation left the Egyptian capital and is now awaiting the response from the Israeli side.

Friends and relatives of hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza protest outside the Israeli La Kirya military base in Tel Aviv. Photo:EFE

These Palestinian sources, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of this matter, stated that the negotiations reached a “dangerous turning point that threatens the possibility of their success and reaching a final agreement.”

Regarding one of the points of the draft, always according to the sources since Israel and Hamas have not officially commented on this information, The Palestinian group considered that the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip is “unclear and ambiguous” because Israel offers to withdraw to the east of the enclave without specifying the places, while the Islamist group demands that it be through specific areas and clear.

Regarding the ceasefire, the source stressed that Israel did not provide any guarantees regarding this demand from Hamas and all Palestinian factions.

Palestinians sift through the rubble of buildings following an Israeli attack in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. Photo:AFP

Israel did not participate in these meetings in Cairo, after Hamas said it could not provide it – it argued, due to logistical problems caused by the war – with a list of names of the hostages who are still alive.

According to leaks, some of the 134 captives are in the hands of other groups or militias held incommunicado in the enclave, and more than thirty of them are already dead, for which Hamas blames Israeli bombings.

Death toll from Israeli offensive in Gaza now exceeds 30,800

The number of victims in the Gaza Strip due to Israel's military offensive continues to increase and has already reached 30,800 dead and 72,298 injured, the enclave's Ministry of Health reported this Thursday, after five months of war that have caused an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. precedents.

“In the last 24 hours, the Israeli occupation committed nine massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, causing 83 deaths and 142 injuries.”reported the ministry, controlled by the Islamist group Hamas.

A man carries a child as Palestinians search the rubble for bodies and survivors. Photo:EFE

Thus, in 153 days of war, there are at least 30,800 dead and 72,298 wounded in the enclave, 70% of them children and women, in addition to nearly 7,000 missing under the rubble and other points until now inaccessible to ambulances, the ministry said. .

At least 35 people died in airstrikes targeting homes in Deir Al Balah, the center of the enclave, according to the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa.

In addition, tanks and artillery vehicles fired on civilians in Gaza City as they waited for trucks with flour, leaving three dead and 15 wounded, he said.

On the other hand, the Army returned to Gaza this Thursday the bodies of 47 Palestinians it killed during fighting in the enclave, Wafa said.

EFE AND AFP