Hassan Al-Warfalli (Gaza)

Next week, the Egyptian capital, Cairo, will host a new round of meetings to conclude a prisoner and hostage exchange deal and reach a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip, within the framework of a Palestinian-Israeli desire to reach a truce formula for several weeks during the month of Ramadan, according to what informed sources confirmed to Al-Ittihad. .

The sources confirmed that the Cairo meetings will be decisive in the possibility of reaching an agreement regarding a prisoner exchange deal or not in the coming days, explaining that the Egyptian side has sent an invitation to the Israeli side to host the second round of meetings, pointing out that a similar invitation will be sent to the leaders of the Palestinian factions to consult on ways to make the humanitarian truce a success. .

The sources explained that the agenda of the meetings will include several issues, including reaching a ceasefire for 40 days, with an Israeli prisoner being released every day in exchange for 10 Palestinian detainees, some of whom have high sentences, with the gradual return of displaced Palestinians from southern Gaza to its north, and the entry of 500 trucks. Daily aid, tents and shelter homes ready for housing, and the introduction of heavy machinery during the truce period to open the destroyed roads and allow thousands of wounded to travel for treatment abroad.

The sources explained that the discussions will also address ways to reach a mechanism to stop Israeli aircraft from flying in the Gaza sky for several hours a day, allow thousands of Palestinian worshipers to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan without any restrictions, and withdraw Israeli forces outside city centers in Gaza.

In this context, a source familiar with the negotiations regarding the possible agreement to conclude a truce in the Gaza Strip said that the United States and Israel are awaiting the response of the Palestinian factions to the cessation of fighting in the Gaza Strip, and the new proposal aimed at exchanging prisoners and hostages.

Media sources said yesterday that an Israeli delegation visited Egypt this week to discuss the details of a possible prisoner exchange deal, noting that the delegation will return to Cairo next week to hold further talks.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said yesterday that his country hopes that the talks will succeed in reaching an agreement to stop hostilities in the Gaza Strip, before the beginning of the month of Ramadan.

Shukri added: “We hope that we can reach a ceasefire and exchange hostages. I cannot say that we have reached a point of understanding, and we have a time limit before Ramadan.”