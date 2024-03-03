Negotiations resume this Sunday in Egypt on a possible truce between Israel and Hamas during Ramadan in Gazawhere Israeli bombings persist and the Palestinian population is on the brink of famine.

Delegations of the Islamist movement, Qatar and the United States They are in the Egyptian capital to start “a new round of negotiations.” Hamas envoys have to rule on the proposal outlined in Paris at the end of January, said a source close to the Palestinian group.

This proposal from the mediating countries – Qatar, the United States and Egypt – is based on a six-week pause in the fighting and the release of 42 hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

The goal is to reach a truce before the start of the Muslim fasting month, which will begin on March 10 or 11.

“The Israelis accepted in principle the elements of the agreement,” a senior US official said Saturday, although Israel has not confirmed this.

An agreement could be signed “within 24 or 48 hours” if Israel “accepts Hamas' demands, which include the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza and increased humanitarian aid,” a senior leader of the Islamist movement said on Sunday. to the AFP.

Palestinian men walk in the Maghazi Palestinian refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

An “almost inevitable” famine

On the ground, there were night bombings in the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, according to an AFP correspondent.

The Hamas government, in power in the enclave since 2007, indicated that artillery fire was fired against Jabaliya, Beit Hanun, Zeitun and Tal Al Hawa, in the north.

In almost five months of war, military operations in retaliation for the unprecedented attack by Hamas in Israel on October 7 have left 30,410 dead in the Strip, mostly civilians, according to the latest balance sheet from the territory's Ministry of Health.

In the last 24 hours, 90 people have died, 14 of them members of the same family in a bombing in Rafah.

In the attack by Hamas commandos on Israeli soil, some 1,160 people were killed, mainly civilians, according to an AFP count based on Israeli data. The Islamists kidnapped about 250 people, of whom 130 are still held in Gaza, according to Israeli authorities.

The conflict has also caused a humanitarian catastrophe and famine is “almost inevitable” for 2.2 million people, the vast majority of the Gazan population, according to Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). ).

The Hamas Health Ministry has reported the death of 16 children from “malnutrition and dehydration” in recent days.

The UN Security Council on Saturday urged the delivery of humanitarian aid on a “large scale.”

Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip. Photo: Israeli Army/ EFE

66 'packages'

Faced with difficulties in delivering aid by road to the enclave, besieged by Israel, the United States airdropped a first shipment of food on Saturday, with 66 “packages” containing 38,000 food rations, in an operation in collaboration with Jordan, according to a US military official.

The supply of aid by land, which depends on Israeli authorization, enters the tiny territory in dribs and drabs, mainly through Rafah, from Egypt.

Fighting, Israeli bombing, road debris and sometimes looting make it very dangerous to get aid to the north of the Strip.

A food distribution in Gaza City ended in tragedy on Thursday after Israeli soldiers opened fire on a crowd that rushed the trucks.



According to Hamas, 118 people were killed and 760 wounded.

Israel said there was “limited shooting” by soldiers after they felt “threatened” and that most of the victims died in a stampede and were crushed by trucks.

A UN team said it found a “large number” of gunshot wounds at a hospital in the city where many of the victims had been admitted.

The international community demands an independent investigation into the events.



