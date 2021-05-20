While the bombardments of Israel on Gaza Strip continue this Thursday, hope begins to emerge for an early ceasefire.

According to Israeli sources, an agreement could be reached in the next 24 hours to bring some calm after ten days of violence that have already left more than 240 dead.

As reported by the Walla site, which cites unspecified senior Israeli sources, the authorities of the Hebrew state are considering a possible ceasefire.

Indirect mediation between the parties – he added – occurs through the Egyptian intelligence services and the UN envoy.

According to the same sources, Egyptian mediators are making direct contacts with the extremist group Hamas on the fringe.

Tom Wennesland, the UN envoy for the Middle East, went instead to Doha in Qatar, where top Hamas leaders live in exile, including Ismail Haniyeh.

Debris in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, after an Israeli bombardment that destroyed a building. Photo: AFP

For now, despite efforts by international diplomacy to convince the parties to cease the attacks, Israel appeared determined to maintain the offensive on the Hamas group, which rules the Gaza Strip.

This Thursday, the Israeli army launched a wave of air strikes on the Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces mounting pressure from his country’s closest ally, the United States. President Joe Biden on Wednesday issued a strong call to lower the tension.

But the Israeli head of government seems determined to inflict maximum damage on Hamas in a war that could help save his political career.

Still, diplomatic efforts to negotiate a ceasefire gained momentum, with officials familiar with the talks saying they expect a truce announcement within the next 24 hours.

The Palestinian side also expressed this possibility.

“A ceasefire will probably take place soon, but it depends largely on whether the Israeli occupation is willing to respect the rights of Palestine,” a Palestinian source told EFE news agency.

Israel’s missile shield intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip on Thursday night. Photo: DPA

In turn, Musa Abu Marzuq, a senior official in the Islamist Hamas movement, advanced on Wednesday night in an interview with Lebanese television that a truce could be imminent.

“I think the ongoing ceasefire efforts are going to be successful,” said Abu Marzuq.

More rockets and new bombardments

For its part, the Israeli army reported that the rocket launches from Gaza into southern Israel, and many are directed against the coastal city of Ashkelon, in its industrial zone.

So far 4,070 rockets have been launched from Gaza, of which 610 fell within the range for being defective.

At night, Israeli aviation continued to strike underground “terrorist targets” in Gaza, along with other military infrastructure used by Hamas, a military spokesman said.

Since the beginning of the Israeli bombings in Gaza, 230 Palestinians have been killed, the Gaza Health Ministry said, noting that 65 children, 39 women and 17 elderly people were among the victims. In addition, there are 1710 wounded.

On the Israeli side, at least 12 people were killed, including a 5-year-old boy, a 16-year-old teenager and a soldier.

Meeting of the UN Human Rights Council

For its part, the UN Human Rights Council will hold a special session on May 27 on the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, at the request of Pakistan and the Palestinian authorities.

Source: ANSA and EFE