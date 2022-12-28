THE GOVERNOR RUBEN ROCHA MOYA managed to prevent yesterday that the leaders of the agricultural organizations in sinaloa will take over the offices of the National Financial and other radical actions for the suspension of credits to producers. And it is that in the meeting they held, Rocha Moya informed them that the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He informed him that by January 8 the credits will flow again. The leaders were in accepting the extension of the mobilization or not. They decided to postpone the mobilization. They couldn’t say no to the governor.

ROCHA MOYA ASSURES THAT LÓPEZ OBRADOR is aware of what is happening with the National Financial. He even assured that he gave him options so that through the Secretary of Finance producers receive financing. Monday, AMLOwhen expressing a reporter the concern of the producers of sonorous Regarding the same, he replied that they would continue to receive the credit only that in the financial adjustments were being made, as they found mishandling. Is this the real reason for the suspension of credits?

THE DECISION OF THE LEADERS of the agricultural organizations divided the producers of ahome. Some say that what they supposed happened: that when meeting with the governedr were going to fold the hands, which happened yesterday. They do not agree that they have postponed the lobbying actions. However, there are others who endorse the agreement to give a message that the dialogue is exhausted and if January 8 is not fulfilled, then yes or where to do it.

THE SECRETARIAT OF AGRICULTURE WILL HAVE TO DO SOMETHING who still directs Jaime Montes Salas to keep regulated the use of irrigation water in the entity. And it is that the agricultural organizations and irrigation modules are already anticipating some conflicts due to the large amount (457 thousand hectares) of White corn that was cultivated The corn It demands a lot of water and this could start to become scarce. The challenge is for Montes Salas, That is if he is still in office, with that The governor has already expressed his dissatisfaction with his work. His continuity in the cabinet is in doubt.

THE PLAGUE FALLED ON THEM to the chickpea producers of Angostura. And it is that after a review of the Local Plant Health Board of the Évora Valley, who drives Carlos Beltran Astorga, detected that some agricultural properties present rabies plague problems. It’s something on the surface. The situation is serious, because this plague causes the plant to dry out and those checked so far were in critical situations. What he regretted is that many of the producers of chickpea little is invested in the protection of this crop.

AFTER COMPLYING WITH THE AGREEMENT of academic collaboration between Technological of Guasave and the Association of Farmers of the West Sinaloa Riverwhere the students of the career of Agricultural Innovation were able to establish their first sowing of corn in the experimental field Miguel Leyson Perez, It is intended to make a gear that allows solving the problem with the use of insecticides, he said Jesus Rojo Plascencia. The president of the AARSP points out that with this you want to have a more sustainable field.