The dysfunctionality that undermines the State of Libya, divided into two administrations for years, is exposed cyclically in crises that tend to present a similar chronology: unilateral political movements, institutional fragmentation, closure of oil fields, deployment of troops and a disdained population. Since mid-August, the country has been going through another of these nightmares, now unleashed by a fight for control of its Central Bank, the legal depository of billions of dollars annually from oil. Last Thursday, after several rounds of consultations promoted by the UN, an agreement in principle was reached, but the conflict may be far from over.

The crisis erupted on August 18 when the Presidential Council, which serves as head of state and is allied with the internationally recognized government in the capital, Tripoli, issued a decree to dismiss the board of directors of the Central Bank, including its influential governor since 2011, Siddiq Al Kabir, and appoint a new leadership. Authorities in the east of the country and a powerful militia in Tripoli rejected the decision. But two meetings of senior military, police and militia officials in the following days, and the flight of Kabir and other senior officials of the Central Bank out of the country, momentarily reduced the tension.

The clash at the front of the institution had been brewing for some time. When Abdulhamid Dbeiba became prime minister of the Tripoli Government in 2021, one of the first allies he wanted to win over was Kabir, who had no problems approaching the then-rising star. Their honeymoon, however, was short-lived. And when the relationship between Dbeiba and the authorities in eastern Libya became strained, Kabir distanced himself and began to turn off the tap and criticize the pace and opacity of his public spending, which ended up alienating them.

The script accelerated in early August when the annual election of the president of the High Council of State was held, one of the country’s two legislative chambers and key to passing important laws, including budgets. The until then president and Dbeiba ally, Mohamed Takala, lost by just one vote to former president Khaled Al Mishri, the favorite candidate of the eastern authorities, in a vote contested by Takala. Shortly after losing the High Council of State, Dbeiba’s allies launched their offensive on the Central Bank.

The legality of his action, however, has been highly questioned. “Any change related to the Central Bank has to come from Parliament [con sede en el este] after consulting with the High Council of State. The Presidential Council does not have the competence or legal basis to change the Governor,” says Kabir from Türkiye by phone. Najwa Wheba, spokesperson for the Presidential Council, disagrees, arguing that they have the mandate to appoint senior officials, and justifies the measure in part by “the deterioration of the country’s economic situation.”

Last Thursday, representatives of Parliament and the High Council of State finally agreed on a new composition for the leadership of the Central Bank, which could contribute to unraveling the crisis. But it remains to be seen how the agreement will be received by those around Dbeiba and the Presidential Council, and whether the transfer of power ends up materializing in the end.

The situation is extreme. Since August 25, the committee appointed by the Presidential Council, and which after Thursday’s agreement should resign, has assumed the reins of the Central Bank. But since then there has been no sign that major central and commercial banks and major international financial institutions recognize its board, raising fears for its position in the global financial system. “The damage is enormous,” laments Kabir. EL PAÍS has contacted the press office of the new Central Bank but has not received a response.

Adding fuel to the fire, the eastern authorities, who control most of Libya’s oil fields, ordered a halt to oil production and exports under the pretext of preventing their revenues, which represent more than 90% of state income, they would end up being poorly managed. On August 30, the national oil company declared that production had already fallen by 63%, and exports had contracted in early September by 81%, according to data company Kpler.

On the street the pressure has begun to be felt. The drop in local oil production has aggravated the fuel supply crisis in Libya, which is the country with the largest proven reserves of black gold in Africa. This has resulted in long power outages and widespread gasoline shortages, sparking protests in recent weeks.

“The battle for the Central Bank is the inevitable culmination of a long dispute for control of the national economy,” says Anas El Gomati, director of the Sadeq Institute, a Libyan research center. And if the crisis persists, he adds, Libya could be forced to suspend international payments and freeze banking operations. “[Esto] They are not just financial problems, they are the prelude to empty ATMs, worthless dinars and angry streets. And in Libya, empty wallets have the bad habit of turning into loaded weapons,” he warns.

