The long negotiation on the text of the UN resolution for the suspension of fighting and the increase in humanitarian aid in Gaza continues in these hours. The goal is to prevent the United States from blocking it with a veto. And the US intentions seem to be in this direction.

Joe Biden “is in contact with our national security team, including the team at the UN, about how they are approaching this,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. The dispute currently centers on wording that would reduce Israel's ability to inspect aid arriving in Gaza. Asked how a possible new US veto of a resolution on Gaza on this issue would reflect on the image of the Biden administration, Kirby replied: “Let's not get ahead of ourselves, There is currently no resolution to vote on and we are still working with our partners on what the language should look like. It is obviously important for us – Kirby said – that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is addressed”.

For Washington, it would be unacceptable to give the UN sole responsibility for controlling aid. “Israel has had, understandably, a role in the controls, a key role that we understand, we respect and I believe we will abandon,” she said.

“From Israel to a new, less intense phase in Gaza”

Meanwhile, Kirby anticipated that “Israel has recognized the need to move into a new phase of fighting” and assured the United States that he has plans “to move from high-intensity operations to something a little less intense” as objectives change in Gaza, he said, but did not give an exact timeframe on when Israel will transition. to this new phase. Israel – he said – “will decide when and what this lower intensity will mean”.

“We do not dictate terms and deadlines to the Israelis,” he added, stressing however that Washington has “explained the importance of moving towards lower intensity operations” and that it “believes that having this transition in the near future is the best possible outcome.” .