Information comes from the Qatari government, which participates in the negotiations; measure is part of the agreement with Hamas

Hamas will release 13 hostages held since the start of the conflict in Gaza on Friday morning (November 24, 2023), as part of the agreement between the extremist group and Israel. According to the Qatari government, which participated in the negotiations, the 4-day ceasefire will begin at 7am local time (2am Brasília time). The information is from Al Jazeera.

According to the Qatari government spokesman, Majed Al-Ansari, the expectation is that the truce will be in the entire Gaza Strip region. “The hostages will be handed over to the Red Cross. The idea is to make the transfer is as safe as possible for all parties.”.

In the first phase of the agreement, Hamas must release around 50 Israeli women and children under the age of 19 detained in Gaza, while Israel must release approximately 150 Palestinian prisoners – the majority of them women and minors.

In published statement by Hamas this Wednesday (Nov 22) on Telegram, the group details other terms of the agreement. Are they:

ban on air traffic in southern Gaza for 4 days;

ban on air traffic in northern Gaza for 6 hours on each day of truce;

free movement of people, especially on Salah Al-Din Street, to facilitate movement from the north to the south of Gaza;

According to CNNthe resolution was approved by a “significant majority” from the Israeli government’s War Cabinet during a vote that lasted more than 6 hours. The negotiations were mediated by Qatar, the USA and Egypt.

The agreement also establishes that Israel will allow approximately 300 aid trucks to enter Gaza daily from Egypt.

During the pause in fighting, more fuel will also be allowed to enter the territory, according to Israeli authorities. In the 2nd phase of the agreement, Hamas will be able to release more hostages in exchange for Israel extending the ceasefire.

It is estimated that around 240 people have been held hostage since the war began on October 7, the majority of them Israelis.

Palestinian prisoners

The Israeli government released this Wednesday (Nov 22) a list of 300 prisoners who must be released in exchange for Israeli hostages. Furthermore, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the war will continue in the Gaza Strip after the 4-day truce agreed with Hamas.

“The Israeli government, the IDF [Forças de Defesa de Israel] and the security services will continue the war to rescue all hostages, complete the elimination of Hamas and ensure that there will be no new threat to the State of Israel from Gaza.”.