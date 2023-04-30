Heavy fighting raged again Saturday evening in the Sudanese capital Khartoum. This is reported by international news agencies. A ceasefire, which the warring parties agreed to earlier this week, seems to have come to an end. That file expired at the end of Sunday. In recent weeks, several ceasefires have been in place in Sudan, but each time it was not long before the weapons were picked up again. The conflict, which has already killed five hundred people, is entering its third week.

On Saturday night, shelling and explosions were reported around the army headquarters in central Khartoum. Army troops there clashed with forces of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). “Since early morning, heavy fighting and loud gunfire have been heard on my street every few minutes,” a resident of South Khartoum told AFP by phone. The army also launched airstrikes in the capital’s sister city of Omdurman, across the Nile. Both parties accuse each other of violating the file.

Although it is relatively quiet on Sunday, Sudanese military police are patrolling the streets of the capital to maintain security and are calling on the RSF to withdraw. The police media bureau posted on Sunday photos on social media which showed dozens of heavily armed soldiers on vehicles equipped with machine guns.

In the meantime, former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok warns of a ‘nightmare’ scenario and fears that the conflict will slide into civil war. According to Hamdock, in power between 2019 and 2021, the scope and impact of such a Sudanese civil war could transcend conflicts in Syria, Yemen and Libya. Tens of thousands of Sudanese have fled the unrest in the country since the outbreak of violence in early April.