With the cafes reopening and fishermen preparing to set sail, the Gaza Strip seemed to return to normal on Saturday while organizing the emergency help and the reconstruction of the Palestinian enclave begins to be negotiated after 11 days of military escalation with Israel that left more than 250 dead.

Rescue teams were still searching the rubble for survivors, after removing five bodies and a dozen people still alive on Friday from underground tunnels used by Hamas extremists, bombarded by the Israeli army.

The truce agreed on Thursday between the two sides managed to stop – at least momentarily – the firing of rockets from the Strip into Israeli territory and the response of the Israeli army, with bombardments on Gaza.

Hostilities between the Islamist movement Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, and Israel, which has imposed a blockade on this small territory since 2007, forced the fishermen to stay home for almost two weeks.

On Saturday morning, Rami Abu Amira received a call from the Palestinian coast guard to say that he could return to the sea. But, proof of the fragility of the truce in force since Friday, no confirmation came from the Israeli side.

A building destroyed by an Israeli airstrike days ago in Gaza City this Saturday. Photo: AP

“We are going to go to the sea anyway, but not very far. We, the fishermen, are afraid that the Israeli ‘navy’ will shoot us. But we have to eat,” he told the AFP agency while preparing his nets in the small Gaza port.

On Friday night, families also returned to coastal cafes to smoke shisha.

Reopening among the rubble

In the shops of the Al Rimal district of Gaza, at the foot of a 10-story building destroyed In an Israeli attack, plastic mannequins dressed in 2021 collections were covered by a thick layer of dust.

“This is dust from Israeli bombs, which has embedded in clothing. We will not be able to sell this merchandise,” said Bilal Mansur, a 29-year-old salesman.

Employees of a bakery in Gaza returned to work this Saturday, amid the rubble after an 11-day escalation with Israel. Photo: AP

“Our stocks were full because we were preparing for Aíd, the end of Ramadan, when sales are good. But now all is lost,” added Waël Amin Al, owner of a neighboring shop full of glass shards.

“He may have lost the equivalent of $ 250,000 in assets. Who will pay for all this? Who?” He wonders.

Winners?

The escalation of violence between the Israeli army and Hamas left 248 Palestinians killed, including 66 children and combatants, according to the Gaza authorities.

In Israel, rocket fire from Gaza killed 12 people, including a child, a teenager and a soldier, according to the police.

Right after the truce went into effect at 2 a.m. on Friday, both sides claimed victory.

The head of Hamas’s political wing, Ismail Haniyeh, celebrated a “strategic victory” against Israel, saying he had “dealt a severe and painful blow that will leave deep marks” on his opponent.

“We have achieved the objectives, it is an extraordinary success,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, commenting on his army’s offensive against the Palestinian territory, where some two million people live.

“More than 200 terrorists, including 25 high-ranking officers, were killed,” he said.

However, the ceasefire announced Thursday night by both parties did not set a deadline for the end of the fighting and, as such, it remains fragile.

Warning crossing

“Our enemies do not have any certificate of immunity,” warned Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

On the Palestinian side, a spokesman for the extremist armed groups warned: “Our message to the enemy is clear: if you return, we will return too.”

Inhabitants of Gaza take bags of food sent by the UN, this Saturday. Photo: AP

Two Egyptian delegations arrived in Israel and the Palestinian territories “to monitor” the implementation of the ceasefire, according to Egyptian state media.

While several caravans of emergency humanitarian aid They had been entering Gaza since Friday, the Egyptian foreign minister said he had received a call from his Israeli counterpart to discuss measures necessary to facilitate reconstruction in Gaza.

Joe Biden offers rebuilding help

For his part, US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he wants to provide “significant” financial aid with the help of the international community to “rebuild Gaza,” but without giving Hamas –considered a terrorist by the United States– “the opportunity to rebuild its weapons system.”

He also reiterated the two-state solution, an independent Palestine alongside Israel, calling it “the only possible answer”, while US diplomatic chief Antony Blinken is expected to reach the Middle East “in the next few days.”

The Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, suspended since 2014, face many obstacles, such as the status of East Jerusalem and the Israeli colonization of the Palestinian territories.

