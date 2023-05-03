Tranquility has returned this Wednesday to Israel and the Gaza Strip, after an intense day of violence that resulted in one Palestinian dead and eight wounded, and which included the firing of more than 100 rockets from the enclave and heavy Israeli retaliatory shelling.

The ceasefire reached this Wednesday, which according to Palestinian sources was mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations, thus ended with the most serious exchange of fire so far in 2023, unleashed yesterday by the death of Palestinian prisoner Jader Adnán, on hunger strike.

“I welcome the restoration of calm in Gaza and Israel after almost 12 hours of hostilities. I thank our local and regional partners for their commitment. If our efforts had failed, cwe would run the risk of being in the middle of another deadly escalation“, the UN envoy for the Middle East, Tor Wennesland, announced on his Twitter account.

Yes ok Israel has not officially confirmed the ceasefire, The population on both sides of the separation fence is experiencing a day of calm today, after the latest attacks this morning.

This surge in tension began yesterday morning, tAfter announcing the death of Adnan, a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (YIP) who died of deteriorating health after spending 86 days on hunger strike in an Israeli jail.

The sky turned orange after the bombing.

Less than three hours later, the anti-aircraft alarms woke the inhabitants of the Israeli communities bordering Gaza, warning of the firing of rockets by the militias of the enclave.

A group of Palestinian factions in the Strip, including the YIP and the Islamist movement Hamas, claimed responsibility for launching the rockets in revenge for Adnan’s death, a native of the occupied West Bank and turned into a symbol of resistance for Palestinian prisoners by dint of five hunger strikes during his ten detentions in Israeli prisons.

In total, the Palestinian militias fired 104 projectiles, of which only seven caused damage or injuries.

Of the remaining 97, 24 were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system, 14 exploded inside the Strip, 11 fell into the sea and 48 hit unpopulated areas inside Israel, according to army figures.

One of the impacts resulted in three Chinese workers being injured at a construction site in the city of Sderot, two of them in a minor condition and one with more severe injuries.

The Israeli retaliatory shelling They began shortly after midnight and targeted positions of Hamas, which rules in Gaza and which it holds responsible for all hostilities emanating from there.

Man looks at the result of a missile impact. Photo: Reference image / AFP / MAHMUD HAMS

According to an Israeli military spokesman, his troops they used fighter jets and tanks to attack training camps, armament factories, weapons warehouses, tunnels and military bases.

These bombardments, according to the Gazan Ministry of Health, resulted in the death of a 58-year-old man and five other Palestinians wounded.

The situation stabilized at dawn, after the last sirens sounded at 5.30 in the morning (02.30 GMT), to the point that the Israeli Army today informed the residents of the communities near Gaza that they could resume their normal routine.

The tension did continue, however, in the corridors of the Israeli Parliament, after the announcement by the Minister of National Security, the far-right Itamar Ben Gvir, that members of his party they would not attend today’s sessions and votes in protest at what they considered a “weak military response” to the rockets fired from Gaza.

Likud, the party of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, responded with a statement warning that “the Prime Minister, the Defense Minister, the Israel Defense Forces and the security forces are the ones who manage the sensitive and complex security events that the State of Israel is facing.

“It is the prime minister who decides who are the relevant parties in the discussions. If this is not acceptable to Minister Ben Gvir, he does not have to remain in the government,” the statement added, which exhibits the internal tensions of an Israeli Executive which also faces strong external pressures with the protest movement in the streets against its controversial judicial reform plan.

