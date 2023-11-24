admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 11/24/2023 – 5:10

A four-day pause in fighting begins a day late and provides for the exchange of three Palestinian prisoners for each Israeli hostage held in Gaza. See what is known about the agreement. Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas officially begin a four-day truce this Friday morning (24/11), a day later than originally announced. As part of the agreement, the first group of Israeli hostages is expected to be released in the afternoon of the same day, according to information from mediators in Qatar.

Israel’s national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, announced the delay on Wednesday night, without giving a reason.

According to the government of Qatar, a country that plays a crucial role in the dialogue, negotiators were still “working to create the appropriate conditions” for a ceasefire and hostage exchange.

Agreement details

The two sides agreed to a four-day truce so that 50 female hostages and children under the age of 19 could be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian women and teenagers detained in Israel.

The 50 hostages — who are among about 240 kidnapped by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack on Israel — are expected to be released in groups, likely about a dozen a day, during the four-day ceasefire.

A first group of 39 Palestinian children and women from Israeli prisons will be released this Friday, while Hamas will release a group of 13 hostages, according to reports from Egyptian state television Al Qahera News.

This is in line with the agreed ratio of three Palestinians released for each hostage released, which was confirmed this Thursday by the al-Qasam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas.

The parties to the agreement described the cessation of hostilities as “a humanitarian pause”. Israel said the truce will be extended by one day for each additional batch of 10 hostages released.

Hamas said Israel agreed to halt air traffic over northern Gaza from 10am to 4pm local time on each day of the truce and suspend all air traffic over the south of the enclave for the entire period. The group said Israel agreed not to attack or arrest anyone in Gaza and that people will be able to move freely along Salah al-Din, the main thoroughfare used by Palestinians to flee northern Gaza, where Israel launched its ground invasion.

Start time

The truce between Israel and Hamas will begin at 7am (2am Brasília time) this Friday, with a first group of hostages being released at 4pm (11am Brasília time), according to a Foreign Ministry spokesperson. from Qatar.

The Qatari government reported that lists of all civilians to be released from Gaza had been agreed and that the country hoped to be able to negotiate a subsequent agreement to release additional hostages from Gaza by the fourth day of the truce.

The armed wing of Hamas confirmed the start time of the truce for 5 am (0 am in Brasília).

Implementation of the agreement

The International Committee of the Red Cross will work in Gaza to facilitate the release of the hostages, Qatar said.

The hostages are expected to be transported through Egypt, the only country other than Israel to share a border with Gaza.

During the truce, trucks loaded with aid and fuel must cross the border into Gaza, where 2.3 million people suffer from food shortages and many hospitals have partially closed because they no longer have fuel for their generators.

Qatar said the ceasefire would allow a “greater number of humanitarian convoys and humanitarian aid” to enter Gaza, including fuel, but did not give details on quantities.

Israel cut off all fuel imports at the start of the conflict, causing a nationwide blackout and leaving homes and hospitals dependent on generators.

Hamas’ armed wing said on Thursday that 200 aid trucks and four fuel trucks would enter Gaza daily.

Who are the hostages to be released?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement on Thursday that Israel has received an initial list of hostages to be released from Gaza.

Among the 50 women and children under 19 to be released by Hamas are three US citizens, including a girl who turns 4 on Friday, a US official said.

In addition to Israeli civilians and soldiers captured on October 7, more than half of the approximately 240 hostages are foreigners and have dual nationality, with citizens from around 40 countries, including Argentina, the United Kingdom, Chile, France, Germany, Portugal, Spain , Thailand and the USA, according to the Israeli government. Not all of the hostages kidnapped on October 7 are being held by Hamas fighters.

The return of the hostages could bring relief to Israel, where there is great concern about the fate of those kidnapped. Families of the hostages have been organizing mass demonstrations to pressure the government to bring them home.

Who are the Palestinians to be freed?

Israel provided a list of about 300 Palestinian prisoners who could be released — double the number of women and minors it had initially agreed to release — and suggested it expected more than 50 hostages to be released under the deal.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society said that as of Wednesday, 7,200 prisoners were held by Israel, including 88 women and 250 teenagers aged 17 and under.

Most on the list of 300 are from the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jerusalem and have been detained for incidents such as attempted stabbings, throwing rocks at Israeli soldiers, making explosives, damaging property and having contact with hostile organizations. None are accused of murder. Many were held under administrative detention, meaning they were detained without trial.

Released prisoners could first be taken by bus to the presidential headquarters of the Palestinian Authority, as has occurred in past releases, although Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had no role in these truce negotiations, according to the Palestinian Authority, a Palestinian group that is rival of Hamas.

Who negotiated the deal?

Qatar plays an important mediation role. Hamas has a political office in Doha, and the Qatari government has maintained open communication channels with Israel, although, unlike some other Gulf Arab countries, it has not normalized ties with Israel.

The US also has a crucial role, with US President Joe Biden having spoken to Qatari Emir Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani and Netanyahu in the weeks leading up to the deal.

Egypt, the first Arab state to sign a peace agreement with Israel and which has long played a mediating role throughout the decades of conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, was also involved.

​Why did the negotiation take so long?

The agreement was announced 46 days after the start of the fiercest conflict that broke out between the two sides.

Hamas terrorists killed 1,200 people when they launched their attack on Israel, the highest number of casualties in a single day on Israeli soil since its creation in 1948. According to Gaza health authorities linked to Hamas, more than 13,000 people were killed in attacks Israeli retaliatory attacks and ground incursions into Gaza.

Amid such fierce fighting, the large number of hostages and Israel’s stated determination to destroy Hamas in Gaza, brokering even a temporary agreement such as this one has proven to be much more challenging than in previous conflicts.

Initial negotiations for a deal between Israel and bitter enemies Hamas began just days after the Oct. 7 terrorist attack, but progress has been slow. This was in part because communications between the warring parties had to go through Doha or Cairo and back so that every detail could be worked out, such as securing a complete Hamas list of those to be released, according to US officials.

Even with an agreement in place, the ceasefire is temporary. Hamas said that throughout the truce “its fingers remain on the trigger.” Israel has said the conflict will continue until all hostages are freed and Hamas is eliminated.

In 2014, when Israel last launched a major ground invasion of Gaza, it took 49 days for both sides to implement a ceasefire agreement, but that ended major fighting for several years.

md/jps (Reuters, AP, EFE)