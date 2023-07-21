The player is following the news regarding the Nerazzurri goal and comments on Instagram

He is sending out several signals because he is closely following what is happening at home Inter and does nothing to hide it. Since the goalkeeper of the Shakhtar , Anatoly Trubin, has been associated with the nerazzurri club, which wants to take him along with Summer to replace Onana And Handanovic, he follows the news concerning the company and therefore his future.

This time he showed interest in a post by Manchester United, the one with which the arrival from was announced Milan Of Andre Onana. The English club has welcomed the former Inter goalkeeper and Trubin, who is waiting to know what will happen to him, he commented with a smiley that says it all, curious little eyes that tell of someone who is following the evolution of the situation with great interest. And maybe in addition to waiting for news, he hopes they will arrive soon.