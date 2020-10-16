Highlights: Witnesses took Republic TV’s name in TRP scam

Three out of four witnesses gave statement against Republic

3 out of 5 arrested admitted that they were part of the racket

Mumbai

Mumbai Police investigating the TRP scam has said that four people have given a statement in front of the magistrate and have given a statement of being paid to watch the channel. These four people will be produced as witnesses in the action against the channels.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh confirmed that three of the four witnesses named Republic TV in front of the magistrate. Another made a statement against Box Cinema. Singh said that the witnesses, taking the name of the officials of the Republic, talked about their involvement in the sport of increasing viewership.

Some channels including Republic are involved in TRP sports

The commissioner refused to disclose more, saying it posed a threat to the investigation. Republic TV, Box Cinema and Fact Marathi Channel are being investigated for increasing viewership. Police said that the statements of witnesses are being recorded under section 164 of the CrPC, in which the statement is recorded before the magistrate.

Those arrested admitted that they were part of the racket

Of the five people arrested so far in the case, 3 told the police that they were part of a racket and were paid to watch the channel. One of these 3 is also an employee of Hansa Research. The fake TRP scam came to light when ratings agency ‘Broadcast Audience Research Council’ (BARC) filed a complaint through the ‘Hansa Research Group’ alleging that some TV channels were manipulating the TRP numbers.

Interrogation of Senior Executive Editor of Republic TV

Meanwhile, Assistant Inspector Sachin Waje questioned Republic TV’s Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor for 3 hours on Thursday and recorded the statement. Similarly, on Wednesday, the police recorded the statement of Niranjan Narayanaswamy, executive editor of the channel. Kapoor was also questioned for telecasting the FIR copy of the TRP scam.