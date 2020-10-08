In the Sushant case, Mumbai Police has made a big disclosure. Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh has told that the Mumbai Kaim Branch has revealed the new racket. Its name is ‘Falls TRP racket’. This racket was earning revenue of crores of rupees. In this case, the police commissioner directly considered Republic TV fake trp as an accused and said that the channel raised the rating by paying money. TRP was being manipulated by paying money through TRP racket. Republic TV, on the other hand, has not only dismissed the allegations leveled against it but has also filed a criminal defamation case against Parambir Singh.The Mumbai Police has come to know of two other channels, namely Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema. These channels used to get the channels run in people’s homes by paying money. A person has been arrested in this case and Rs 8 lakh has been seized. Information about this racket will be given by the Mumbai Police to the Ministry of Information Broadcasting and the Government of India.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh said in a press conference on Thursday that it is a crime, cheating. We are investigating to prevent this. The help of forensic experts is being sought. Further action will be taken on the basis of the accused who have been arrested. He said that two smaller channels, Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema, are also included in it. Its owner is taken in custody. A case has been registered on Hansa’s complaint. Breach of trust and fraud cases have been filed. The police commissioner said that people working in Republic TV, promoters and directors have a chance of joining it. Further investigation is underway. Those who advertised will also be questioned whether there was any pressure on them.

Republic TV rejects the allegations, will file a defamation case

Republic TV has called the allegations on themselves false. Not only this, Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh has said to file a criminal defamation case. Republic TV has said in its statement, ‘Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh has made false allegations against Republic TV as we questioned him in the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput case. Republic TV Mumbai Police Commissioner will file a criminal defamation case against Parambir Singh. Republic TV is not mentioned in any of the reports of BARC. People of India know the truth.

The statement further said, “The investigation of Parambir Singh in Sushant Singh Rajput case is under suspicion and this has been taken in the face of Republic TV’s reporting of Palghar, Sushant Singh Rajput case or other cases. Being targeted in this way will strengthen the will power of every person associated with Republic TV to fight for the truth with more hard work. Parambir Singh has been completely busted today as BARC has not mentioned Republic TV in any of its complaints. They should officially apologize and be ready to face us in court.

Understand how racket used to work?

During the press conference, Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh said that the television advertising industry is worth about 30 to 40 thousand crores. The rate of advertisement is decided on the basis of TRP rate. According to which channel will get the advertisement, it is decided. If there is a change in TRP, it affects revenue. Some people benefit from it and some people suffer from it.

He said that BARC is an institution for measuring TRP. They install a machine in different cities, around 30 thousand people meters have been installed in the country. Around 10,000 People’s Meters have been installed in Mumbai. The task of installing the People’s Meter was given to an organization called Hansa in Mumbai. During the investigation, it has been revealed that some old workers who were working with Hansa were sharing data from the television channel. They used to tell people whether you are at home or not, keep the channel on, you used to pay for it. At the same time, some persons who are illiterate used to have an English channel on their home.

Ex-Hansa employee arrested

Parambir Singh said that we have arrested the former worker of Hansa. The investigation was extended on this basis, two people were arrested and presented in court and they were sent to custody till 9 October. Looking for some of his companions. Some are in Mumbai and some are outside Mumbai. They used to pay according to the channel. 20 lakh rupees have been seized from the account of a person who has been caught and cash of 8 lakh rupees has been recovered.

What is TRP?

TRP stands for Television Rating Point. Through this, it is known how long people watched a TV channel or a show. This shows which channel or which show is so popular, how much people like it. This determines the popularity of which channel. The higher the TRP, the higher its popularity. Currently BARC India (Broadcast Audience Research Council India) measures TRP. Earlier this work was done by TAM.

How is TRP measured?

Now let us understand how TRP is measured. First of all, it is important to make it clear that TRP is not an actual but an estimated figure. It is not practical to measure what is being watched in crores of homes in crores of households in the country at any particular time. Hence sampling is resorted to. TRP measuring agencies select samples representing different parts of the country, age groups, urban and rural areas. In a few thousand houses a special device called a People’s Meter is fitted. Through the People’s Meter, it is known which channel, program or show is being watched on that TV set how often and for how long. The agency analyzes the information obtained from the People’s Meter and determines the TRP. The choice of all audiences is estimated through these samples.