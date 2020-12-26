Highlights: The accused in the TRP case were on Radar since day one

Mumbai Crime Branch Chief Milind Brambe gave information

15 people arrested, including CEO of BARC

Mumbai

The former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) officials arrested in the fake TRP case were on the police radar from day one. According to Mumbai Crime Branch Chief Milind Bharambe, there was an await against him. CEO Partho Dasgupta has been sent to police custody till 28 December.

Milind said, ‘When we got evidence, we arrested them. In the remand application presented in the court of the arrested accused, the owner / operator of the republic has also been shown to be wanted by the CIU, has the crime branch got enough evidence against them? In response, Bharambe said, ‘There is no one above the law. We are not going to leave anyone. ‘

15 arrested so far

In this case, 15 people have been arrested so far and the sword of arrest is hanging on many. CIU filed the first charge sheet in this case last month. In this, two accused have also been made approvers. The supplementary chargesheet will be filed later.

Police explained the game of fudge

Milind Brambe, Chief of the Mumbai Crime Branch, gave an example to explain the game of falsification in TRP-

1. If a house has a rating measuring meter and its reading shows that the same channel is being watched in the house for more than eight hours every day, then such data is not included in the TRP data. But former BARC officials did not delete that data.

2. Even if the targeted channel was viewed more, its readings were not recorded. For example, one week the data came up that Times Now will go up, so the arrested accused did not feed that data while trying the TRP. He used to extract that data.

3. They manipulated the barometer under channel audience control. In such a situation, the TRP of the channel went down.