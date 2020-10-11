Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani reached Mumbai police headquarters on Sunday morning in connection with the Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation racket. Police had earlier summoned Republic TV COO Harsh Bhandari and Priya Mukherjee, the channel’s distribution head Ghanshyam Singh, Hansa Research Group CEO Praveen Nizhara and another employee for the alleged fake TRP fraud investigation. All of them were asked to report at 9 am on Sunday.The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Republic TV did not appear before the Mumbai Police on Saturday after the summons was issued. He said that the channel has approached the Supreme Court in this case. A senior official said that Shiv Subramanian Sundaram, CFO of Republic TV, has requested the police not to record his statement, saying that the hearing of the top court is to begin within a week.

TRP SCAM: 1 crore increases suspense, 4 TV officials called for questioning

Sundaram was issued summons on Friday. He said that Sam Balsara, president and managing director of Madison World and Madison Communications, appeared before the Crime Branch on Saturday to record his statement. The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai Police issued summons against Sundaram. He was asked to appear for investigation at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Channel moves to Supreme Court

The officer said, “He did not appear before the investigation team. He told the police that the channel had approached the Supreme Court and the case would be heard in a week. Citing this, he requested that the police not record his statement. The summons issued to Sundaram states that there is reasonable grounds to believe that he was aware of certain facts and circumstances related to the case and needed to be traced. The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the fake TRP racket.

These people were also summoned

Apart from Sundaram, the police also summoned accountants of Marathi channels ‘Fakht Marathi’ and ‘Box Cinema’ and some advertising agencies, the official said. The police arrested four people including the owners of Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema on Thursday in this case. Mumbai Police Commissioner Paramvir Singh claimed that three channels, including Republic TV, manipulated the TRP. Police said that the racket was revealed when the TRP measuring organization BARC filed a complaint in this regard through Hansa Research Group Private Limited.