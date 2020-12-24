The custody of former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Parth Dasgupta, who was arrested in the TRP fraud, has been extended till December 30. Mumbai Police told a local court here on Monday that Partha Dasgupta had cheated Television Rating Points (TRP) for Republic TV and its Hindi channel by colluding with Arnab Goswami, former BARC senior officer and editor-in-chief of Republic TV.

The crime branch of the Mumbai Police sought further custody of Dasgupta in a remand note presented before the magistrate’s court, claiming that he was the ‘main conspirator’ of the alleged TRP scam. It said that Dasgupta and other accused conspired to allegedly manipulate the TRP to provide financial benefits to certain news TV channels.

Police claimed that former BARO COO Romil Ramgarhia also molested TRP by colluding with Dasgupta for certain news channels. The police remand note alleged that Goswami periodically ‘paid lakhs of rupees’ to Dasgupta. The magistrate has extended Dasgupta’s police custody till December 30. He was arrested last week.