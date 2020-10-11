Mumbai: Mumbai Crime Branch investigating the TRP scam has called 6 people for questioning today. The summons was issued by the Crime Branch on Saturday. Among those who have been summoned are Vikas Kanchandani, CEO of Republic TV, COO Harsha Bhandari, COO Priya Mukherjee, Distribution Head Ghanshyam Singh. Also, the CEO of Hansa Agency and an employee of Hansa have been called for questioning. All of them have been asked to arrive at 9 am today.

Republic TV CFO did not appear despite summons

Earlier on Saturday, Republic TV CFO S. Sundaram and Ghanshyam Singh did not appear before the crime branch despite summons. He also gave a letter to the crime branch. It said that Ghanshyam Singh is outside Mumbai and Sundaram has spoken about the plea in the Supreme Court by the Republic. Sundaram has sought time from the crime branch for being busy with some of his work till 16 October and has expressed his inability to come to the crime branch for questioning on Saturday .. Also filed in the Supreme Court in the same case under article 32 The writ petition has also been cited.

CIU investigating fake TRP racket

On Saturday, the crime branch questioned Shashi Sinha of Leontas Agency and Sambalsara of Madison. The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the fake TAP racket. The police arrested four people including the owners of Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema on Thursday in this case.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Paramvir Singh claimed that three channels, including Republic TV, have manipulated the TRP. Police said that the racket was revealed when the TRP measuring organization, BARC, filed a complaint in this regard through Hansa Research Group Private Limited.

