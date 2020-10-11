Highlights: Mumbai’s Crime Branch found a diary at the house of Relationship Manager Vishal Bhandari

The name of many more channels in the diary, may increase the scope of investigation

The biggest proof in the case was the way of payment, money was sent through Google Pay

Mumbai

The investigation into the fake TRP case was confined to Republic, Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema till now. But a diary of an accused (TRP SCAM) has put many more channels to sleep. So far four accused have been arrested in this case. One of them is Vishal Bhandari, the relationship manager of the Hansa company. The Mumbai Crime Branch has got a diary from his house. Crime Branch (Mumbai Crime Branch in TRP SCAM) sources claim that many more channels are also named in this diary. In the coming days, the scope of investigation may extend to these channels as well. The diary also names all those people who were bribed in exchange for watching certain channels on the barometer.



Money was paid through Google Pay?

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch sources, the biggest evidence in this case is the way they are paid. Till now, in this case statements have been taken of people who were bribed every month to watch certain channels. Some of them inquired that they had been paid through Google Pay.

TRP SCAM: 1 crore increases suspense, 4 TV officials called for questioning

List of names found in Vishal Bhandari’s house

The crime branch has also got a list from Vishal Bhandari’s house, which has a barometer detail in the homes of 1800 people. According to a Crime Branch official, it was confidential data, which should not have been known to any relationship manager. Vishal held the post of relationship manager in Hansa Company. His appointment was made by another employee of Hansa, Dinesh Vishwakarma, about one and a half years ago. He is absconding.

Many more agencies are being helped

CIU has taken the help of EOW, GST and Income Tax Department to investigate this case. On the other hand, seven teams have been formed to nab the accused in this case. Which has gone to different cities of the country at this time. Mumbai CP Parambir Singh has decided to conduct forensic auditing of all channels under suspicion.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Republic TV’s ‘TRP scam’ – untrue

Republic TV channel’s three top officials questioned

In this case, the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) on Sunday questioned three top officials of Republic TV channel. On the summons sent by CIU, Vikas Khanchandani, CEO of Republic TV and Harsh Bhandari, COO reached the police headquarters in the morning. Questions were answered for about 9 hours from development and 5 hours from Harsh. According to sources, Ghanshyam Singh, another official of Republic TV, was questioned in Daman. All three will be questioned again on Monday. They have also been asked to bring some important papers on Monday.