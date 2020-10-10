Highlights: Republic TV CFO and other executives were asked to appear before CIU after the TRP scam

After this, he replied that the channel has approached the Supreme Court, the hearing will be held in 1 week.

CIU sent fresh summons to four top officials of Republic Channel on Saturday night

Mumbai

The fight between Republic TV and Mumbai Crime Branch has started. On Saturday, Republic TV CFO Shiv Subramanian Sundaram and another officer were asked to appear before the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), but both officials did not arrive. He wrote in response to his summons to CIU that the channel has approached the Supreme Court and the case will be heard in a week. For this reason, CIU should not record their statement till then.

The CIU sent fresh summons to four top officials of Republic Channel on Saturday night and asked them to appear before the investigation team at 9 am Sunday. The newcomers to the Republic who have been summoned include CEO Vikas Khanchandani, COO Harsh Bhandari, COO Priya Mukherjee and distribution head Ghanshyam Singh. CIU has also summoned the CEO of Hansa Company and another officer.

Read: ‘English news channel used to stay at home of illiterate elderly’, read why questions arose on Republic channel



‘… advertise only to them’

CIU has extended the scope of its investigation and has sought the help of EOW, GST and Income Tax Department in this regard. CIU on Saturday made lengthy inquiries from the owners of the two advertising companies. He has been called again and has been asked to hand over the list of all his customers in the last two years. The investigation team wants to find out whether these companies were pressurized or asked by certain channels to advertise only to them.

‘Who finally gave this amount’

The four accused in the case so far arrested by the CIU include Vishal Bhandari and Bompeli Rao Mistry, two employees of the Hansa company. According to a senior official, when we investigated the bank accounts of Mistry, it was found that 5 to 6 times in the last 11 months, about Rs 1 crore was transferred to his accounts by Rs 20 lakh each. The rest, who transferred the money, is on the hunt. When this wanted accused will be caught, then it will be known who gave it to him from a particular channel or channels.

TRP can be manipulated‘

The second accused, Vishal Bhandari, has come to know that he kept a barometer in his own house, whereas according to the guidelines of Hansa Company, no employee of the company can place a barometer on himself. The investigation also revealed that Bompeli Rao Mistry used to give 20 thousand rupees to Vijay Bhandari every month to manipulate the TRP.