1. Horoscope fortune The show ‘Kundali Bhagya’ by Dheeraj Dhupar and Shraddha Arya occupies the top position. Wedding drama is being well liked in the show.

2. Anupam ‘Anupam’ is serial at number-2. It stars Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles. This story about the life of a housewife is also giving love to the audience.

3. Inverted glasses of Tarak Mehta At the third place, the most watched serial of last week is ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’.

4. Kumkum Bhagya ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ is ranked at number four. Viewers are getting to watch new episodes after the lockdown and the Rishi-Pragya duo is still a hit.

5. India’s Best Dancer Dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer’ is named at number five. Nora Fatehi has also got to see the audience as a judge in the show last week. However, it is interesting that Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ has not found a place in the top-5.

TRP ratings are very much in the news world these days. Two regional channels in Maharashtra have been accused of TRP scam, including Republican TV. The matter is with the police. But here we are talking about TRP of Entertainment Channels. The report of the past week has arrived. The ratings ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 10’ and ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ from 26 September to 2 October are off the top-5 list. ‘Choti Sardarni’, ‘Shakti-Ehta Ke Ke Ehsaas Ki’ and ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ have also found a place in the top-10.