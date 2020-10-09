1. Horoscope fortune
The show ‘Kundali Bhagya’ by Dheeraj Dhupar and Shraddha Arya occupies the top position. Wedding drama is being well liked in the show.
2. Anupam
‘Anupam’ is serial at number-2. It stars Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles. This story about the life of a housewife is also giving love to the audience.
3. Inverted glasses of Tarak Mehta
At the third place, the most watched serial of last week is ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’.
4. Kumkum Bhagya
‘Kumkum Bhagya’ is ranked at number four. Viewers are getting to watch new episodes after the lockdown and the Rishi-Pragya duo is still a hit.
5. India’s Best Dancer
Dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer’ is named at number five. Nora Fatehi has also got to see the audience as a judge in the show last week. However, it is interesting that Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ has not found a place in the top-5.
.
