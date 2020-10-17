New Delhi In the entertainment world, ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ have been one of the most loved shows of TV. Every year, viewers eagerly wait for these shows. At the same time, this year the show has not been able to hold its hold well among the audience.

As a result, even after the start of these shows, these shows have not found a place in the top 5 of TRP ratings. The ratings of TRP released this week have also seen Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 14 and Amitabh Bachchan’s show Kaun Banega Crorepati unable to garner viewership.

TRP ratings have been released by Bark for the television show. This TRP ratings are from 3 October to 9 October. According to the ratings released, ‘Kundali Bhagya’ has got the first place this time also like last time. According to the ratings, this serial has received 7801 impressions. The love of the audience is seen in the drama serials of Saas-Bahu.

The serial ‘Anupama’ has made it to the second place in TRP ratings. It has received 7292 impressions in TRP ratings. Zee TV’s serial ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ is third in this list. This serial has received 6257 impressions in ratings.

At the same time, with the return of Malaika Arora in the reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer’, its TRP is seen improving. Due to this, this show has achieved 5766 impressions, making it to the fourth place in this list. Comedy show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ has made its place at the fifth place in this list. The show has received 5667 impressions. However, compared to earlier, Tarak Mehta’s inverted glasses show has lost two places this time.

