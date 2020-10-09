Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has issued a summons to the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Republic TV in connection with the TRP manipulation racket. An official said that Shiva Subramaniam Sundaram, CFO of Republic TV, has been asked to appear in the investigation on Saturday morning. Apart from him, the police also summoned accountants of Marathi channels ‘Fakt Marathi’ and ‘Box Cinema’ and some advertising agencies.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe confirmed that the CFO of Republic TV has been called. An official said that they have been asked to come to the police headquarters at around 11 am.

The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the fake television rating points (TRP) racket. On Thursday, the police arrested four people, including the owners of Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh claimed that three channels, including Republic TV, have manipulated the TRP. Police said that the racket came to light when BARP, an organization measuring TRPs, lodged a complaint in this regard through Hansa Research Group Private Limited.

TRP’s rampant forgery surfaced: According to Mumbai Police, English channels watching illiterate