Mumbai: Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh has claimed in a press conference that a fake TRP racket is going on. 2 people have been arrested in this case. They have named three channels including Republic TV. He said that Republic TV used to buy TRPs by paying money.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh said that it is a crime, it is chitting. We are investigating to prevent this. The help of forensic experts is being sought. Further action will be taken on the basis of the accused who have been caught.

He said that two small channels, Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema are also included. Its owner has been taken in custody. A case has been registered on Hansa’s complaint. Breach of trust and fraud cases have been filed.

The police commissioner said that people working in Republic TV, promoters and directors have a chance of joining it. Further investigation is going on. Those who advertised will also be questioned. Was there any pressure on him? The owner of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, can be questioned.

How did rackets work?

He said, “The big racket is on hand. This racket is a fake TRP. The television advertising industry is worth about 30 to 40 thousand crores. The rate of advertisement is decided on the basis of TRP rate. According to which channel will get the advertisement, it is decided. If there is a change in TRP, it affects the revenue. Some people benefit from it and some people suffer from it. ”

He said, “BARC is an institution to measure TRP. They place barometers in different cities, about 30 thousand barometers have been installed in the country. About 10 thousand barometers have been installed in Mumbai. The task of installing the barometer was given to an institution named Hansa in Mumbai. During the investigation, it has been revealed that some old workers who were working with Hansa were sharing data from the television channel. He used to tell people whether you are at home or not, keep the channel on. Used to pay for this. Some people who are illiterate, English channels were used on their homes. ”

Parambir Singh said, “We have arrested the former worker of Hansa. Investigations were extended on this basis. Two people have been arrested and presented in court and have been sent to custody till 9 October. Looking for some of his companions. Some are in Mumbai and some are outside Mumbai. They used to pay according to the channel. 20 lakh rupees have been seized from the account of a person who has been caught and cash of eight lakh rupees has been recovered.

Republic TV owner Arnab Goswami has clarified after the disclosure of the TRP racket. Goswami said that whatever allegations have been made, are false. Republic TV Mumbai Police Commissioner will file a criminal defamation case against Parambir Singh.