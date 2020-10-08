Highlights: The police commissioner directly claimed Republic TV as an accused and said the channel raised the rating by paying

Republic TV has not only dismissed the allegations on itself, but also said to file a defamation case.

Mumbai Police had on Thursday revealed the ‘false TRP racket’, will give information to the Ministry of Broadcasting and the Government of India

TRP Fraud has increased the difficulties of Republic TV. Mumbai Police has summoned the CFO of Republic TV. Also on Saturday, the Mumbai Crime Branch has asked to appear. In this case, the police commissioner directly considered Republic TV fake trp as an accused and said that the channel raised the rating by paying money. TRP was being manipulated by paying money through TRP racket. Republic TV, on the other hand, has not only dismissed the allegations leveled against it but has also filed a criminal defamation case against Parambir Singh.

According to the information, the Mumbai Police has come to know of two other channels, namely Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema. These channels used to get the channels run in people’s homes by paying money. A person has been arrested in this case and Rs 8 lakh has been seized. Information about this racket will be given by the Mumbai Police to the Ministry of Information Broadcasting and the Government of India.

Mumbai Police revealed ‘Falls TRP racket’

The ‘Falls TRP racket’ was revealed by the Mumbai Police on Thursday. Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, while claiming Republic TV as an accused, said that the channel raised the rating by paying money. TRP was manipulated by paying money through TRP racket. Action is being taken against the accused in the case under sections 409 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

Mumbai Police claims to have busted the gang that molested TRP

Section 420 case on the conspiracy of fake TRP

Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, i.e. IPC, has been imposed against the accused of conspiring to fake TRP. The accused have been accused of cheating, forgery under section 420 of IPC against the arrested accused. Tell that if anyone cheats a person, dishonestly give or take any property to any person. Or to fraudulently buy or sell any valuable item or a part thereof, or to alter any signed or sealed document, or to make or destroy it or to induce anyone to do so in the Indian Penal Code. Convicted guilty according to section 420.