The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) investigating the fake TRP case on Thursday arrested Partha Dasgupta, the former CEO of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). BARC COO Romil Ramgarhia was arrested last fortnight. CIU has found significant evidence against BARC’s server against both. Mumbai Crime Branch Chief Milind Bharambe gave this information on Friday. He exposed the entire conspiracy, under which Times Now was made from Number 1 to Number 2 and Republic TV was illegally made Number One.Partha Dasgupta was produced in the fort court on Friday, after which the magistrate sent him to the CIU custody by 28 December. COO Romil Ramgarhia along with Partha Dasgupta resigned from BARC a few months ago. An officer associated with the Mumbai Crime Branch said that both were asked by the current BARC bosses to either resign or they would be dismissed. Both opted for resignation.

Partha Dasgupta remained associated with BARC from 2013 to 2019. Many times during his tenure there were many allegations of manipulation of TRPs. Later the present administration of BARC decided to conduct a forensic audit from the third party. The report of that audit was sent to BARC in July 2020. CIU received that report last week. The investigating officer of this case Sachin Vaze told NBT that when we file a supplementary charge sheet against the accused, then we will include this audit report in it.

An officer associated with the investigation of the case told NBT that this audit report contains a sample analysis of 44 weeks ahead of June 2017 and that the email chatting between BARC’s top officials was found by BARC’s server as to how the Republic Preplanned plotting to make number one. According to this official, 44 weeks of data showed every week manipulation. It is up since the day Republic launched.

According to Milind Bharambe, TRPs were basically manipulated in three ways. Outlayer Method, Matta Rule and Channel Audience Control. What is outlayer method, a CIU official explained in detail. For example, in the house where the barometer is installed, the same channel is being watched for 8 hours, 10 hours, 12 hours. Their outlayer data suggests that this data is ambiguous. The rule is that such data should be deleted while soliciting TRPs, but the accused associated with BARC did not delete that data.

Citing an example of what MATA rule is, a CIU official said that for example, once a week the data came up that Times Now would go up, the arrested accused did not feed the data while trying TRP. He used to extract that data. They used to tamper with the barometer under channel audio control. The Mumbai Crime Branch Chief said that the former officers of the BARC who have been arrested were on the radar since day one, but await evidence against them. He was arrested as soon as evidence was found.

When NBT was asked by Milind Bharambe that the owner / driver of the republic has also been shown to be wanted by CIU in the remand application presented in the court of the arrested accused. Has the crime branch got enough evidence against him? In response, Brambe said that there is no one above the law. We are not going to leave anyone. So far 15 people have been arrested in this case and many are hanging on their arms. CIU filed the first charge sheet in this case last month. In this, two accused have also been made approvers. The supplementary charge sheet will be filed later.