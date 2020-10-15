After the revelations of the Mumbai Police, the BARC, which gives television ratings, has taken a big decision. Now TRP has been banned for the next 12 weeks. The NBA’s regulatory body has welcomed the BARC’s decision. The Mumbai Police Commissioner claimed in a press conference that there was a scam in the TRP. Some channels were trying to pull TRPs in some way. But now BARC has decided that TRP will not be released for the next three months.

The BARC Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) is a television rating agency. It is the world’s largest television measurement body. BARC India started in the year 2010 and is headquartered in Mumbai.

What is TRP?

TRP (Target Rating Points / Television Rating Points) is used to measure how many viewers are watching a particular TV show within a set time interval. TRP tells us the choice of the people and also how much the popularity of a particular channel or show is. Advertisers spend money on the show and channel which has a higher TRP.

How TRP is measured

INTAM and BARC agencies measure the TRP of any TV show. People’s Meter is installed in some places to measure TRP. It can be understood that a few thousand viewers are surveyed as a sample and on the basis of these viewers, all the viewers are considered. Now through the People Meter Specific Frequency it detects which program or channel is being viewed so many times.

Through this meter, every minute of TV information is passed to the Monitoring Team INTAM i.e. Indian Television Audience Measurement. After analyzing or analyzing the information received from the People Meter, this team decides which channel or program has a TRP. In order to calculate it, the program and time regularly watched by a viewer are continuously recorded and then the average record of the program is extracted by multiplying this data by 30 times. This People Meter extracts complete information about any channel and its program.

