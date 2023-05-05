The Parisian team is not at its best football moment and that is already a fact. He Paris Saint-Germain He still has not managed to have regularity in his game, as well as in the results, and it is reflected in some extra-sports things that dangerously worry the institution.
Those of the capital prepare to face the Troyes in the twilight of the greatest French competition, the league 1. Despite the bizarre news that they are going through at the sporting level, those of Christopher Galtieraccording to the different informative currents, they will have to suffer another blow, the absence for two weeks of the Argentine star Lionel Messidue to a punishment imposed by the same club due.
In which stadium is the Troyes vs. psg?
City: Troyes
Stadium: Stade de l’Aube
Date: sunday may 7
Match time: 21:45 in Spain, 15:45 in Argentina and 12:45 in Mexico
Referee: R. Buquet
VAR: to be confirmed
How can you see the Troyes vs. PSG on television in Spain?
Television channel: Eurosport Player Spain
Live stream: DAZN
How can you see the Troyes vs. PSG on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
How can you see the Troyes vs. PSG on television in Mexico?
Television channel: To be confirmed
live streaming:Star+
How can you see the Troyes vs. PSG on television in the United States?
Television channel: beIN SPORTS
Live stream: fuboTV
How can you see the Troyes vs. PSG on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
Radio stations to follow the game in Spain
It can be followed through the main stations in the country Radio Marca, Cadena COPE, Cadena SER, Onda Cero and National Radio.
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
Nice
|
Loss: 1-0
|
league 1
|
nantes
|
Tie: 2-2
|
league 1
|
Marseilles
|
Loss: 3-1
|
league 1
|
clemont
|
Loss: 2-0
|
league 1
|
auxerre
|
Loss: 1-0
|
league 1
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
Lorient
|
Loss: 3-1
|
league 1
|
Angers
|
Win: 2-1
|
league 1
|
Lenses
|
Win: 3-1
|
league 1
|
Nice
|
Win: 2-0
|
league 1
|
lyons
|
Loss: 1-0
|
league 1
Injuries at the Troyes
The injured reported for this match are Renaud Ripart, Abdu Conté, Karim Azamoum
PSG injuries
The injured reported for this match are:
Possible lineup of Troyes
Gallon, Zoukrou, Rami, Palmer-Brown, Bruus, Chavalerin, Agoume, Larouci, Adelaide, Odobert, Balde
Possible alignment of the PSG
Donnarumma, Bernat, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Danilo, Vitinha, Verratti, Soler, Fabián Ruiz, Mbappé, Ekitike
90min forecast
Troyes 2-2 PSG
