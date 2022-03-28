Troy Kotsur made history on Sunday as he became the first deaf actor to win an Oscar, winning over Academy members as the father of a close-knit family in the independent drama “The Rhythm of the Heart.”

Kotsur, 53, has built a career that spans decades and includes starring roles on Broadway as well as film appearances alongside the likes of Jim Carrey.

But it was his work on A Beat of the Heart alongside Marlee Matlin – the only deaf actress to win an Oscar – that catapulted him to this historic Hollywood landmark.

“Just wanted to say that this is dedicated to the deaf community and the disabled community. This is our moment”, expressed the actor with signs, translated by an interpreter.

“It’s amazing to be here. I can’t believe I’m here,” she declared, in an emotional speech. He competed for supporting actor with Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee (both for “Attack of the Dogs”), Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”) and JK Simmons (“Introducing the Richards”).

Deaf by birth, the actor gives life in the film to Frank Rossi, a man whose family, dedicated to the fishing business, faces difficulties due to bureaucracy and climate change. The family faces the added challenge of three of its members being deaf in a working-class community where the authorities are unwilling to make exceptions due to their lack of hearing.

To communicate with this world, the Rossi count on their daughter “Ruby” (played by the young debutant Emilia Jones), the only one who can hear, but who tries to reconcile her family role with her own ambitions to make a career as a singer.

– Instant phenomenon –

The film became an instant phenomenon following the 2021 Sundance independent film festival, where it premiered and opened a betting war that the Apple TV+ platform won with a record $25 million.

The streaming service released the film worldwide in the summer, and Kotsur, a recurring figure at Los Angeles’ Theater for the Deaf West and known on TV for his appearances in “The Mandalorian” and “CSI: NY,” received endless applause.

Kotsur’s path to the Oscars began last month when the US Actors Guild awarded him best supporting actor. Before the film won the union’s top award for best cast that night, Kotsur thanked Apple for believing “in deaf actors and for authentically choosing actors who are deaf.”

Married to an actress and father of a daughter, Kotsur took another notch by receiving an Oscar from an industry that was slow to listen to the deaf community.

know more

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat