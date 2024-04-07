While UCAM Murcia CB equals its record of individual victories in the Endesa League (18), it continues to build the squad for the 24/25 season. The last to join has been the American point guard Troy Caupain after reaching, precisely, his scoring record in ACB with 17 points at the Olímpic de Badalona.

Caupain, 28 years old and 1.93 m tall, has become the team's most reliable 3-point shooter with 45% in the Endesa League and almost 50% in BCL. In the domestic competition he has 7.3 points, 2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and a rating of 6.5; while in the continental competition he accumulates 10.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

#Troy #Caupain #renews #UCAM #Murcia