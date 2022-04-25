After it was previously announced that three-time world champion Troy Bayliss will travel to the Ducati Club Race in Assen at the end of May, his presence has now also been confirmed at the Bikers’ Classics at Spa-Francorchamps at the beginning of July.

Troy Bayliss has been associated with Ducati for almost his entire career. It was not until he was 23, in 1992, that the Australian started racing. From the 2000 season he played in the WSBK. He won two races that first year and finished sixth in the final standings. Bayliss showed himself to be a quick learner, as a year later he already won his first world title, followed by a second place in 2002. Then followed three years in MotoGP, two on Ducati and one on Honda. In 2006 Bayliss returned to World Superbike and took his second world title that year. Two years later, he secured his third world title, after which he ended his career.

At the end of the 2006 racing season, Bayliss was asked by Ducati to replace the injured Sete Gibernau at the last MotoGP of that year. Bayliss agreed… and to everyone’s surprise, won the MotoGP race. This makes Bayliss the only rider in history to win a race in both World Superbike and MotoGP in one season.

Bayliss is still extremely popular with the fans, partly because he has always been very open and approachable. And that will also be the case on July 2 and 3, because Bayliss will be available for an autograph session, among other things. Of course he will also get in the saddle for a few laps of Spa.

