Prolific video game voice actor Troy Baker, star of The Last of Us, BioShock Infinite and Fortnite, has abandoned his plans to partner with a controversial voice NFT company.

In a short statement issued via Twitter today, Baker also apologized for “accusing anyone of ‘hating’ just by simply disagreeing with me.”

Two weeks ago, Baker announced his partnership with VoiceverseNFT, a company which uses software to create and sell AI voiceovers.

“You can hate. Or you can create,” Baker wrote at the time. “What’ll it be?”

The response online, almost universally, was the former.

Criticism of the idea ranged from condemnation of voices being sold via planet-burning cryptocurrency, the suggestion this could lead to less work for other, less-famous voice artists, and scrutiny of VoiceverseNFT itself – which proved worthwhile.

Just days after Baker’s announcement, VoiceverseNFT admitted using voice lines taken from another AI voice service without permission in a promotion for its own tech.

Baker previously responded to the backlash surrounding his initial announcement, and admitted his wording “might have been a bit antagonistic.” Today’s apology and climbdown is a complete U-turn, however.

“Thank you all for your feedback and patience,” Baker wrote today. “After careful consideration, I’ve decided to not continue the partnership with VoiceVerseNFT.

“Intentions aside, I’ve heard you and apologize for accusing anyone of ‘hating’ just by simply disagreeing with me.”

Earlier today, Team17 sought to distance itself from the idea it would add NFTs to the indie games it published, following the widely-disliked announcement it had partnered with an NFT firm to sell Worms collectibles.