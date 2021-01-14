Creative Assembly’s Aegean Total War spin-off, A Total War Saga: Troy, is set to receive another helping of paid DLC later this month, this time in the form of the Ajax & Diomedes Faction Pack, which arrives on 28th January.

Ajax & Diomedes, as its name very much implies, enlivens Troy’s core strategy action by introducing the two titular Iliad heroes, alongside new campaign mechanics, new era-inspired warriors, veteran Paragon units, and more.

Ajax the Great, described as the “shield that protects the Achaean Host”, is supported by slow but heavily equipped defensive infantry units and powerful missile units, while Diomedes – the King of Argos – specialises in “crushing attacks with well-rounded ax and sword infantry, combined with quick flanking units from surprising locations. “

Troy – Ajax & Diomedes Announcement Trailer.

In total, the new Ajax & Diomedes Faction Pack adds two new factions – Salamis and Argos – plus nine new units for each. Salamis gets Ajax’s Wall, Ajax’s Companions, Island Spearmen, Locrian Slingers, Salamis Marines, Salamis Spearmen, Salamis Swordsmen, Teucer’s Bowmen, and Veteran Locrian Slingers, while Argos can take advantage of Argive Axemen, Night Runners, Argive Raiders, Argive Slingers, Armor Argive Slingers, Argive Swordsmen, Heroic Ax Runners, Renowned Axemen, and Argive Swordmasters.

The expansion also introduces new Paragon units (veteran versions of regular units with strong stats, attributes, and aura abilities), four new faction mechanics and diplomatic options, the new Stealing the Palladium event, plus Thebes and its seven gates campaign model and battle map . Additional details can be found on the Total War website.

Troy: A Total War Saga’s Ajax & Diomedes Faction Pack will cost £ 7.99 when it comes to the Epic Store on 28th January, and it’ll be accompanied by a free update for all players on the same day. This adds Hephaestus, the God of Blacksmiths and Volcanoes, to the Divine Will system, as well as the Divine Craftsman Epic Agent.