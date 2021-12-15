After a successful beta, Trovo confirmed the official launch of its platform in Latin America, thinking about fulfilling its principles of inclusion, interaction and empowerment for both streamers and audiences.

Trovo managed to get a community of up to 5 million active users representing 30 million hours of playback in streaming, all during the beta phase.

According to your data, right now they have 150 thousand streamers in the Latin American region, for a total of 1.87 million viewers within the platform.

Likewise, for the launch of the platform in the region, se held the Smashing Beta Challenge event. ANDste was active from December 8 to 12 with three community teams: Infinity, Trinity and Eternity, distributing rewards for everyone who participated.

They also presented the Trovo 500 program

Trovo seeks to reward creators who have good interaction with their audience through the program Trovo 500, with which streamers are chosen based on the hours of reproduction. Upon reaching a certain number of played time, you are awarded a monetary compensation that does not require exclusivity with the platform.

This new video game streaming platform promises to be fresh air for the gamer ecosystem, which has several competitors, but which always requires more and new members.