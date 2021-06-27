Zena – Un pö pe caxo, inventing a bridge of San Gioan, these days I am stæto con di amixi inta valle do Luberon, in Provensa, which is either a ciutòsto landscape far from the Ligurian one, but in all ways or pòrta à fa of paragoin with çerte zöne do nòstro introtæra, mascime de Ponente . Finally, for example, I ask no only why or if it grows so little, never beautiful that it is seen, but even if not ghe porrieiva is a way of development a little better for our villages.

All the ways, a or get there in Luberon, we put comme mi à Saint Saturnin, or va da-o fornâ and ghe cazze euggio in sce of tòcchi de “pissalandrea”, oscia that red fugassa co-e ancioe that if it is to Ponente. If you know that a riçetta da-a Liguria a l’è passâ ao nissardo, co-o nomme de “pissaladiere”, but Saint Saturnin or l’è à duxentoçinquanta kilòmetri from Nissa: no you thought that a fïse anæta coscì far. And de fæti or è comme a distant echo: ghe I ask comme â ciamman, and me dixan a generic “fougasse avec les anchois”. So I understand that ao de la la, gh’è other types of “fougasse”, co-e oive, co-e herbs (and uña, za un pittin esòtica, co-o lardo). In short, people from all over the world go to Provensa, but a seçion salâ di seu fornæ owes a lot to Liguria. And for what question s’â doviëscimo fâ.

Finio with alimentary digrescion vaddo à accattâ or newspaper, da-a clascica bittega ch’a sells tobacco and press (among other things, unna perversa fission to me brings the local newspapers of pòsti ciù impensæ, and donca o l’ea a step obligou) . Saint Saturnin or l’à squæxi treimia rescidenti, gh’è farmaçia, perrucchê, various bitteghe, vitta pe stradda, so that no waiting for me to answer: “the newspapers no î tegnimmo ciù, why not î leze ciù nisciun”.

A sensaçion a l’è that de he found an epochal change. Scì, if dixe for years, to press crixi, etc., but comme unna cösa lontaña; no he never thought ciù de intrâ one day into newspaper stand, with a lot of writing “presse” ancon appeisa feua da-a pòrta, and that me dixessan coscì. À Sanit Saturnin, donca, no there comes the newspapers, and no it is that and people inquire in sce internet or in quarche atro mòddo: no lezan ciù ponto. And a l’è unna cösa ch’a fa imprescion pensâghe, no so much, and no only, pe-a mæ colleçion de local feuggi, ch’a l’e stæta privâ de un neuvo pesso, but why not if you understand how it can be anâ forward unna democraçia, without the habit of informâse.

Lescic

Anchois: anchovies (fr.)

Notes: notes

Cazze: falls

Depoì: in front

Euggio: eye

Mascime: above all

Pissalandrea: sardenaira

Presses: press (fr.)

Screuve: discovers

Spigo: lavender