Historian Shokarev: the annexation of Ukraine was a consequence of the Time of Troubles

The main results of the first civil war in Russian history—the Troubles of the early 17th century—were a demographic catastrophe and widespread ruin. Sergei Shokarev, candidate of historical sciences, senior researcher at the laboratory of Old Russian culture at the Institute of Social Sciences of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, and author of the new book “The Catastrophe of the Muscovite Kingdom,” spoke about this in an interview with Lenta.ru.

Ruin and decline

The historian referred to statistical data from his book confirming this thesis. After the Time of Troubles, a dozen large and small cities in Russia became deserted—the population loss ranged from 20 to 90 percent. For example, Tver – by 76 percent, Vologda – by 70 percent, Serpukhov – by 90 percent, Kaluga – by 62 percent, and so on. “Russia then literally had to be raised from the ashes and ruins,” the scientist concluded.

Juliusz Kossak “Lisowczyki” Lisovchiki were members of irregular armed formations of light cavalry under the command of the Polish-Lithuanian nobleman Alexander Lisovsky, who ravaged the territory of the Russian state during the Time of Troubles

According to Shokarev, a deep systemic crisis, together with long-term conflicts and forced contacts with foreigners, left a deep mark on the psychology and thinking of Russian people. The arbitrariness and atrocities of the Polish-Lithuanian and Swedish occupiers, committed on the territory of our country for many years, strengthened isolationist and xenophobic sentiments in Russian society. However, the first civil war in Russian history, in addition to general devastation and widespread decline, also had completely unexpected consequences, which fully manifested themselves several decades and even centuries later.

Many aspects of Western European life turned out to be attractive and useful. Russia began to adopt foreign experience, primarily in the military sphere Sergey ShokarevCandidate of Historical Sciences

As the historian explained, already under Tsar Mikhail Fedorovich, the “foreign regiments”. However, the first large regular formations of Western Europeans in Russian service appeared in the Northern militia of Prince Mikhail Vasilyevich Skopin-Shuisky.

Then “the zemstvo worlds of the northern and central volosts and districts of Russia independently united among themselves into a military-political movement to cleanse the country’s territory of numerous detachments of Poles, Lithuanians, Cossacks and former Tushins.” Skopin-Shuisky, being a young, talented and far-sighted military and political figure, already during the Time of Troubles organized in his militia a system of military training of Russian people according to Western models.

Facing Europe

Shokarev added that after the Time of Troubles in Russia, Western European influence in everyday life increased. More and more foreign wonders of useful properties appeared in the royal chambers and boyar houses – paintings, maps, books and weapons. For example, Tsarevich Alexei Mikhailovich’s teacher Boris Ivanovich Morozov dressed him in German dress, which was impossible to even imagine before. As a result, at the end of his life, this sovereign, the father of Peter the Great, set up a court theater in the Kremlin, inviting the pastor of the German Settlement, John Gregory, to organize it.

“European influence on the Moscow state especially intensified in the middle of the 17th century after the annexation of Left Bank Ukraine,” the historian noted. According to him, this important historical event also became a long-term consequence of the Time of Troubles.

Sergei Ivanov “In Time of Troubles”

As Shokarev explained, in 1632-1634, Russia unsuccessfully tried to recapture Smolensk, which was captured by the Poles during the Time of Troubles after a year and a half of siege and was withdrawn Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth according to the results of the Deulin truce of 1618, but 20 years later Moscow entered into a mutually beneficial alliance with Hetman Bogdan Khmelnytsky.

Under the influence of the Troubles, important processes also took place in the humanitarian sphere, especially in literature. In the 17th century, the process of its “worldliness” began, a departure from didactics and moral teachings to the problems of the human personality; high style was replaced by lively presentation, canonical narration by adventurous plots. The Troubles gave rise to an extensive memoir literature created by its witnesses and participants. As Shokarev emphasized, as a result, throughout the 17th century, our country slowly drifted towards Peter’s reforms.

The Time of Troubles opened the way for Russia to smooth Westernization Sergey ShokarevCandidate of Historical Sciences

The Time of Troubles (Troubles) is a period of deep systemic crisis of the Russian state, which began at the turn of the 16th-17th centuries and covered the first quarter of the 17th century. Some historians consider the end of the Time of Troubles to be the election of Mikhail Romanov to the kingdom in 1613, while others consider the conclusion of the Deulin Truce between Russia and the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth in 1618.

The Troubles took the form of a civil war, aggravated by numerous cases of imposture, an open invasion of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth (from the autumn of 1609), Swedish intervention (from the summer of 1610) and natural disasters. The socio-economic and political consequences of the Time of Troubles, including in the field of international relations, turned out to be extremely difficult for the Russian state and were largely overcome only in 1630-1640.