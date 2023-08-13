The ministry said in a statement shortly after Lai arrived in New York en route to Paraguay that China is closely following the situation and will take “resolute and forceful measures to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Shortly after Lai’s plane arrived in New York, China’s foreign ministry said it opposed “pro-Taiwan separatists” visiting the United States of any nature.

“Lai supports the separatist stance of Taiwan independence and is always a troublemaker,” she added.

Lai, the leading candidate for Taiwan’s president in the January election, is making his first official stopover in the United States, twice on his way back from Paraguay, where he will attend the inauguration ceremony of its new president.

Lai is expected to return from Paraguay to Taiwan via San Francisco on Friday, according to the official schedule of the visit published Saturday, which did not mention a visit to the United States.

Neither Taipei nor Washington provided any precise details about Lai’s schedule in the United States, and both aim to keep that part under wraps, according to two officials familiar with the matter.

Taipei and Washington say such visits are routine and there is no reason for China to take “provocative” measures.

Taiwan officials say China will use Lai’s stop in the US as a pretext to start military exercises, likely next week, near Taiwan to intimidate voters ahead of next year’s elections into “war-fearing”.