“It is clear that the human resources available are clearly insufficient.” This statement about the personnel assigned to the General Directorate of Mar Menor is not made by the unions, nor by the political opposition, nor by environmental organizations, but by their own person in charge, Miriam Perez, which in recent months has sent at least five internal communications to the Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment, Antonio Luengo, in which it calls for more personnel to promote the environmental regeneration of the lagoon, plunged into one of the worst ecological crises in Spain in recent decades.

The general director assures in these internal writings, which this Monday the Onda Cero radio station revealed, that “to undertake the functions it is entrusted with” it needs “In the shortest possible time” and “permanently and stably” fourteen “career civil servants”: four environmental scientists; two biologists; three responsible technicians; two clerks or administrative assistants; a responsible technician or legal consultant technician; a head of business for administrative and economic management; and an economist to manage European funds.

In addition, in the most recent of these claims – dated May 28, and to which THE TRUTH has had access -, the general director of Mar Menor asks that, “in parallel to these places”, the provision of that department be streamlined two-service – execution of projects and actions; and environmental monitoring and acquisition of scientific knowledge– and a section for economic and administrative management.

“There is no organizational structure”



This requirement of human resources has been reflected in communications issued on March 31, April 23 and 30 and May 14 and 28, in which the general director recalls the meager staff under his care: only two career civil servants –A technician in charge and his secretary–, in addition to two interim officials –an administrative assistant and a civil engineer-.

Miriam Pérez admits that she also has eight interim officials, assigned as “temporary staff assigned” to programs financed with ERDF funds, a number that she also considers “very insufficient”, in addition to having “Little experience in regional administration” and four of them will cease in September.

The person responsible for recovering the lagoon urgently requests fourteen career officials, two services and a section



The hiring of interim officials depends on the 2021 regional budgets, pending approval in the Assembly, so these appointments are “postponed”, Miriam Pérez recalls in these internal letters sent to the General Secretariat of the Ministry, in which notes that there is no longer any ‘credit’ on the 2020 account items.

Finally, the general director concludes that “there is no organizational structure”, neither of “services, nor of sections of administrative and economic management” to carry out the actions aimed at recovering the Mar Menor environmentally.

For the Socialist Party, the content of these internal messages “acknowledges the ineffectiveness of this general direction” and that the “disagreements that we have known between Miriam Pérez and the counselor Luengo” (…) “make official what we already knew: that the regional government is not solving and will not solve the situation of the Mar Menor and only deceives the citizens », Asserts the regional deputy Manuel Sevilla.