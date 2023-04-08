updateTwo days after the controversial lighter incident at Feyenoord-Ajax, matches in professional football went wrong again. After the match against FC Utrecht, it was restless on Friday evening around stadiums of FC Groningen and FC Eindhoven. At the latter club, even young people who were playing football on a field were attacked.

The incident happened after PEC Zwolle had lost 4-2. About forty away supporters were then able to confront the police. Officers were pelted with street furniture, stones and full cans of beer. Then they ran to a square where a number of young people were playing football. There were blows here too. One youth suffered facial injuries. A supporter was bitten on the leg by a police dog, but was appalled by his mates.

Things went wrong not only in Eindhoven. Dozens of people were stopped in Groningen, the police reported. They walked on the public road and were suspected of wanting to confront the supporters of FC Groningen.

When the police approached the group, several people fled in different directions. In the end, 27 people could be stopped and they were fined for walking on a motorway. Agents who ticketed the group were then pelted with beer bottles by other people from the group of sixty. A fire was also started by a torch that ended up in a reed collar.

The buses of the away supporters have left Groningen via a different route. The police prevented a confrontation between the two supporters groups. FC Groningen lost again on Friday evening (1-2) and seems to be on its way to relegation to the second level, the Kitchen Champion Division. Two people were arrested later that evening. A 21-year-old man from Delfzijl was arrested for drug possession and a 45-year-old man from Groningen violated the environmental ban imposed on him.

It is not the first time this year that Groningen supporters have claimed a negative leading role. Agents were threatened from the hard core of the club, including in their private lives. This led to the fact that the supporters of 'the FC' were no longer accompanied to away matches by the police in the Northern Netherlands. A few weeks later things went wrong in the stadium of FC Groningen, when a young supporter hit player Jetro WIllems on the head.

Things also went wrong in the Kitchen Champion Division yesterday. Helmond Sport-MVV was temporarily discontinued after fireworks were thrown onto the field from the branch. With this, a new rule set by the KNVB football association immediately came into force: from now on, matches will be stopped immediately if objects are thrown on the field.

Without an audience

The discussion about the behavior of supporters has flared up in recent weeks. Even before the incidents in De Kuip last weekend, where hurtful chants could also be heard, the police union sounded the alarm. On this site, Jan Struijs of the NPB stated that a ban on the public was an issue if things went wrong more often at the stadiums.

After the events surrounding Feyenoord-Ajax, which gave Ajax player Davy Klaassen a bleeding head, Justice Minister Dilan Yesilfgöz stated that the home audience may also be banned if the problems are not quickly suppressed.