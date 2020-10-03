Custard Apple Rabdi: On hearing the name of Rabri, it is imperative to have water in anyone’s mouth. The taste and fun of rabri gets doubled when the person knows that it is very beneficial for taste as well as health. One such rabri is named Custard Apple Rabdi. The Custard Apple Rabdi takes care of the prevention of acidity to eye and brain health. The vitamin C and fiber properties present in it serve to improve immunity. So, let’s talk about how this delicious Indian Desert Custard Apple Rabri is prepared.

Ingredients for making custard apple rabdi

-2 grams custard apple pulp

-1 gram double cream fat

-30 grams castor sugar

-30 grams almonds

How to make custard apple rabdi

To make Custard Apple Rabdi, firstly toast the almonds in the oven for 1 minute at a time. Now grind these toasted almonds and make powder of them. Cut the remaining almonds and keep them aside. Now mix the custard apple pulp, double cream, sugar and powdered almonds. Serve cold and garnish with almonds.