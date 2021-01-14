D.he future American President Joe Biden wants to launch a new corona aid package worth 1.9 trillion dollars (almost 1.6 trillion euros). Among other things, direct payments decided in December are to be increased from $ 600 to millions of American citizens to $ 2,000, as employees of the Biden team said on Thursday. Also planned are $ 20 billion for a “national vaccination program” and $ 350 billion in aid to cities and states.

In December, the American Congress launched an aid package worth around $ 900 billion (around 740 billion euros), which also included $ 600 payments to American citizens. However, in view of the severity of the economic crisis as a result of the corona pandemic, experts had criticized the measures as inadequate.

Biden’s “American bailout plan” includes new checks for millions of citizens worth $ 1,400. This is to increase the direct payments to a total of $ 2,000. Biden wanted to present his plans in detail on Thursday evening (local time) in his hometown of Wilmington.

The 78-year-old Democrat, who will take office next Wednesday, has declared the fight against the corona pandemic to be his most urgent task. For the new aid package, Biden needs the approval of Congress. His Democrats control the House of Representatives and, from next week, also the Senate, but the majority in the House of Lords is extremely tight.

The United States is the country with the highest number of confirmed corona infections and corona deaths worldwide. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 23 million infections have been registered, and more than 387,000 people have died as a result of an infection.

The pandemic has also plunged the American economy into a serious crisis. Millions of people lost their jobs. After easing in the summer, the crisis has intensified again in recent months.

In March, in view of the economic crisis, Congress passed the largest aid package in American history, worth $ 2.2 trillion. Funding was topped up in April with another aid program. After that, Democrats and Republicans argued for months over new aid. The agreement was not reached until December, weeks after the November 3rd presidential election.