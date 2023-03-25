There was a lot of desire to see the MotoGP racing again as part of a grand prix. The Portimao circuit hosted a championship appointment four months later and did so with a renewed training format, in which Fridays take on much more prominence, since the cutoff to access Q2 is decided with the combination of the two training sessions of the first day This causes the second session to become a kind of qualifying where the drivers need to finish in the top ten to avoid having to play the Q1 play-off. And in the midst of that battle against the clock and with soft tires, the accident that marked the first day of the Portuguese Grand Prix occurred.

Pol Espargaró went to the ground in the fast turn 10 and hit a wall of tires that served as a limit on the gravel. The red flag stopped the session and it was immediately understood that the injury was serious, since no images of the curve were broadcast. There were minutes of tension while the driver from Granollers was treated on the gravel, who left the circuit by ambulance and was later evacuated to the hospital in Faro by helicopter. In the first exploration, multiple injuries to the chest and back were observed, as well as a strong contusion in the area of ​​the lungs, which a priori was the most worrying. The positive thing is that he did not lose consciousness at any time and any type of spinal cord injury was ruled out.

The first consequence of the fall was that in the safety commission on Friday, the MotoGP riders demanded increased protection at that point with the ‘airfence’ system, a kind of air cushion that cushions falls. “They need to put it on Saturday, not next year,” stated Marc Márquez.

Miller surprises the Ducatis



Although sports took a back seat, when the action resumed, Australian Jack Miller gave the bell and took the best time of the day, ahead of Maverick Viñales and the champion Pecco Bagnaia, who led the Italian battalion, followed by Luca Marini and Jorge Martin. And in the top ten, Aleix Espargaró showed commendable integrity, getting back on the motorcycle while his little brother was on his way to a hospital. “Unfortunately, it is something that you end up getting used to,” explained the Catalan with a serious gesture. «I have shared life or work with Pol for many years and it is not the first time that it has happened to him, so it is hard and complicated, but you have to be professional».

Among those who will contest Q1 looking for a place in Q2 will be Marc Márquez. Despite the fact that on the first day the Honda did not leave such bad feelings in terms of pace, it was not competitive after one lap and the three Spanish team qualified between Joan Mir’s 12th and Marc Márquez’s 14th, with Álex Rins inserted among the Repsol Honda riders. Much more Spanish prominence in the small categories, where the Valencian Dani Holgado and the Murcian Pedro Acosta finished the first day at the head of the time table.

On this Saturday the grids of the three categories will be decided and, above all, the first sprint race in history will be held. It will be at 4:00 p.m. and we will see how much the MotoGP riders are willing to risk for half the points.