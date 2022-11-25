The capital increase, approved by investors last Wednesday, aims to finance the bank’s turnaround plan to recover from a series of scandals and losses.

Credit Suisse said the share issue is expected to raise 2.24 billion Swiss francs.

One precautionary right will be allocated for each share held by shareholders on November 25, 2022.

The bank also confirmed that it had issued 462 million new shares to qualified investors, including the National Bank of Saudi Arabia, which bought 307 million new shares to obtain a 9.9 percent stake in Credit Suisse.

The bank expects to generate 4 billion francs from a stock offering and rights issue to support restructuring and a move away from investment banking.

He added that the nominal capital of the Credit Suisse Group increased by 17 percent as a result of the capital increase.